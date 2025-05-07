Ryan Clark details how the Giants had a spectacular first round of the NFL draft by drafting Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart. (1:18)

NEW YORK -- Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux said he is "super excited" about the New York Giants' top draft pick, even if he plays the same position and could have a similar role.

The Giants took Abdul Carter with the third overall pick in this year's draft, adding him to a talented outside linebackers room that includes Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall pick in 2022, and Pro Bowler Brian Burns. That doesn't concern Thibodeaux, who had the fifth-year option in his rookie contract officially exercised last week.

"I think [Carter's] a great player. We can use him in a lot of different ways," said Thibodeaux, who was honored on Tuesday night at the Gridiron Gala as a hometown hero by the United Way of New York City for the work he has done in the community with his JREAM Foundation. "I'm excited to see him come in and grind and [see] what we're going to get."

The Gridiron Gala is the United Way of New York City's top fundraising event each year. It raises millions of dollars.

Thibodeaux is entering his fourth professional season with the Giants. The fifth-year option in his contract is worth $14.8 million.

New York still never hesitated in securing his services through the 2026 season.

"It's another step. For me, it's just more fuel," Thibodeaux said. "Definitely blessed and humbled to be in a position to have another year in the league. Coming up on that [career] average, I think it's 3.5 [years]. You play that fourth season and I think you're in good company. I'm super blessed, super excited, energized. We have a great team and we'll go do some good things."

The spotlight for this Giants team will be on its defensive line, specifically its edge rushers. Thibodeaux and Burns already have double-digit sack seasons on their resumes. Carter will now join the mix.

It doesn't have Thibodeaux concerned. In fact, it has him excited about the possibilities of all three being on the field together playing multiple roles.

"I think that is the outside linebacker position," Thibodeaux said. "We're those tweeners. If you look at my skillset, Brian's skillset -- Brian can rush inside. I can, but Brian is probably better rushing inside than I am. But Brian can rush inside. I can rush inside. He can rush from depth. I can rush from depth being at that linebacker position. So can Abdul.

"We'll see how they mix it up. But we'll all be on the field at some point."

Giants coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen said after the draft that they planned to use Carter in different spots. It helps that Carter played off-ball linebacker his first two years at Penn State.

Schoen also made it clear that Thibodeaux wasn't going anywhere and the organization believes you can never have enough pass rushers. New York also signed Chauncey Golston as a free agent this offseason.

Thibodeaux missed five games last season with a wrist injury and finished with 5.5 sacks. He has 21 sacks in his first three professional seasons and is still a big part of the Giants' future plans.

The University of Oregon product has made his presence felt on and off the field early in his career, as evidenced by being honored on Tuesday night alongside New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor, a friend and mentor.

"This is amazing. This is a Hometown Hero award," he said. "Super blessed. Super humbled to be able to come to New York and be a pillar in the community. That was my plan from the jump because my mission has always been to be somebody to somebody. I think now my platform is even bigger to do the work I do on the field, off the field, and to have your peers and people like you recognize it, it's amazing."