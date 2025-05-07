Open Extended Reactions

The post-NFL draft quiet was shattered Wednesday morning by one of the more significant trades of the 2025 offseason. The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to trade talented but mercurial wide receiver George Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2026 third-rounder and a 2027 fifth-rounder.

The deal closes the books on Pickens' three-year career in Pittsburgh, where the 2022 second-round pick out of Georgia amassed 174 receptions, 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns, including a 1,140-yard season in 2023. Pickens' tenure in the Steel City was also beset by issues including perceived unhappiness with the Steelers' offense and accusations of a lack of effort from NFL observers.

Pickens leaves a void in Pittsburgh at the same time he's offered a new opportunity in Dallas. ESPN NFL reporters Todd Archer, Jeremy Fowler and Brooke Pryor weighed in on the implications for both teams and for Pickens himself:

George Pickens' best season was 2023, when he had 63 catches (106 targets) for 1,140 yards and five TDs. Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire

Why did the Steelers move on from Pickens? Why now?

The Steelers had been exploring trade partners for Pickens prior to the draft, but discussions were tabled during the draft when they weren't able to land their desired value. Though the Steelers aren't able to capitalize on the return from the Pickens trade in the short term, by dealing him now, they avoid what could've been a contentious offseason.

Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Pickens is eligible for an extension. The Steelers previously expressed a desire to keep the receiver in Pittsburgh, but extending him would've been risky -- and potentially dramatic if the two sides didn't see eye-to-eye on contract terms.

Though he was an explosive and productive player for the Steelers on the field, Pickens had a pattern of concerning conduct over his three years with the team and often drew the ire of coaches for his sideline histrionics and costly celebrations. Against the Bengals in Week 13 last season, he was flagged twice for unsportsmanlike conduct after making big catches, and a week earlier, he was involved in a scuffle with Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II. Then, prior to the Christmas Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Pickens arrived at the stadium less than 90 minutes prior to kickoff, an unusually late arrival time.

"He's just got to grow up, man," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said after the win over the Bengals. "This is an emotional game, man. These divisional games are big. He's got a target on his back because he's George; he understands that. But he's got to grow up. He's got to grow up in a hurry." -- Pryor

How does Pickens fit the Cowboys offense under coach Brian Schottenheimer?

The Cowboys wanted to bring some "juice" to their offense in terms of speed opposite CeeDee Lamb. Pickens ran a 4.47 40 at the NFL combine in 2022, and he led the NFL in yards per catch in 2023 at 18.1.

According to ESPN Research, Pickens ranks third in receiving yards on vertical routes since 2022 with 1,630, trailing only the Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (2,163) and Vikings' Justin Jefferson (1,668). His 15.3 yards per catch last season were the sixth most among pass catchers with 50 or more receptions. The last time the Cowboys had a receiver with 50 or more receptions and averaging more than 15 yards per catch was Michael Gallup in 2019 (66 catches, 16.8 yards per catch). -- Archer

How does this move impact the Steelers' offense and recruitment of Aaron Rodgers?

At the league meetings last month, the Steelers' brass was firm that acquiring DK Metcalf was more a function of wanting their own powerhouse wide receiver tandem -- like Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins -- than it was a referendum on Pickens' future with the team. But in trading away Pickens, the Steelers are back to having just one top wide receiver on the roster.

Outside of another blockbuster deal, the Steelers' wide receiver depth is thin behind Metcalf with Calvin Austin III and his 548 yards being the team's top returning receiver from last season. Though it looks similar on paper, it's not necessarily the same situation the Steelers were in a year ago when they heavily pursued a trade for 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk. A six-year NFL veteran with three 1,000-yard seasons, Metcalf is more of a known commodity than Pickens -- and a more consistent one. The Steelers also return tight end Pat Freiermuth, and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has a penchant for designing schemes that get the most out of the position.

While Metcalf and Pickens playing together could've made for an explosive and high-flying passing attack -- especially with Rodgers at quarterback -- the Steelers want to have a more balanced offense with a strong run game. Though they parted with Najee Harris in free agency, the team drafted Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson in the third round, returned Jaylen Warren and signed Kenneth Gainwell. Trading away Pickens lowers the ceiling for explosive plays, but it likely raises the floor by reducing volatility on the offense.

Pickens' absence also likely doesn't do much to impact the Steelers' recruitment of Rodgers. The team has remained in communication with Rodgers throughout the offseason, and they have been aware of Rodgers' personal issues off the field. Because of that communication, it's unlikely Rodgers wasn't privy to the team's plans for Pickens. Rodgers is notorious in holding his receivers to high standards, especially in their route running, and Pickens has a history of not running the correct routes or finishing his routes. That could've put the quarterback at odds with one of his top offensive weapons. -- Pryor

play 0:54 The numbers behind new Cowboys WR George Pickens A look at George Pickens' NFL stats as a trade is finalized to send him to Dallas to play alongside CeeDee Lamb.

With the draft behind us, who is available at wide receiver for the Steelers via trade or free agency?

While the options for NFL receiver help following the Pickens trade appear slim, the Steelers have room to maneuver. Pittsburgh is positioned to have three third-round picks in next year's draft after this trade. They could parlay one of those into a package for another veteran receiver. Would the Bears part with DJ Moore after drafting Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III in back-to-back drafts? Whether he's available or not, these are the types of calls Pittsburgh can at least make.

Aiyuk's market could be depressed coming off an ACL injury, and Pittsburgh pursued him last offseason. Calling the Packers about Romeo Doubs might be worthwhile, since Green Bay's receiver room has become crowded. On the free agent market, Keenan Allen would be a capable inside-out player alongside DK Metcalf. Amari Cooper would be friendly for Pittsburgh's new quarterback, presumably Rodgers. -- Fowler

Why did the Cowboys wait so long to address their WR2 spot? Whose touches could be impacted by Pickens' presence?

Again with the waiting. Everybody thinks the Cowboys wait on everything. Pickens hasn't missed anything but the first couple of weeks of the Cowboys' offseason program. The Cowboys wanted to draft Tetairoa McMillan in the first round and would have if he didn't get picked at No. 8 by the Carolina Panthers. They do not like to pay big dollars in free agency. They had talks with a few teams, including two AFC teams regarding a receiver, but this deal with the Steelers came together quicker.

Of the Cowboys' receivers not named CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert should be the most impacted. He had 49 catches for 610 yards and a team-leading seven scores last season, as he toggled back and forth between the WR2 and WR3 roles when Brandin Cooks was out. But if the Cowboys' passing game can be at its best under Dak Prescott, then Tolbert's numbers from a year ago would be perfectly acceptable for a No. 3 wideout. -- Archer

What are Pickens' contract realities? Could he have a long-term future in Dallas?

By giving up a third-round pick, this can't be a one-year rental for Pickens, although Fowler reported that the Cowboys do not plan to extend Pickens' contract and expect him to play out his rookie deal.

The Cowboys have a number of issues to work through with edge rusher Micah Parsons, tight end Jake Ferguson and cornerback DaRon Bland also entering the final year of their respective deals. There is only one franchise tag to go around, so the Cowboys will have to be proactive.

When the Cowboys made their last big additions at receiver, they were able to keep Amari Cooper off the market with a $20 million per year deal following the 2018 season. In 2009, they signed Roy Williams to a five-year, $45 million deal after acquiring him from the Detroit Lions.

With Lamb already making $34 million a season, the Cowboys are already paying one receiver at the top of the market. How high would they go to keep Pickens? -- Archer