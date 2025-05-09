Peter Schrager details to Pat McAfee how Kirk Cousins could be an option for Pittsburgh if Aaron Rodgers doesn't sign with the Steelers. (0:52)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- A March bonus deadline, the bulk of free agency and the NFL draft have passed, and something that seemed like a longshot a few months ago remains a reality: Quarterback Kirk Cousins is still a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

And it could continue that way into training camp and the season.

"We love Kirk," Falcons assistant general manager Kyle Smith said last week. "We love that he's here.

"If something makes sense for us, then we will think about it."

The Falcons signed Cousins to a $100 million guaranteed contract last offseason. He performed well through nine games in 2024 before struggling during a four-game losing streak. Cousins threw eight interceptions and no touchdown passes over that stretch, which essentially ruined Atlanta's playoff chances.

Cousins was benched in Week 16 in favor of then-rookie Michael Penix Jr., who was drafted No. 8 overall six weeks after signing Cousins. The Falcons made it clear then that Penix would be their quarterback "moving forward," and it seemed as if Cousins' short time in Atlanta were coming to a close.

But rather than release him, the Falcons picked up a $10 million roster bonus for Cousins on March 15, which will take effect in 2026. The team has made it clear that it won't just cut him without getting any compensation from another organization. Cousins, who has a no-trade clause, has made it known that he wants to be a starting quarterback in the NFL this coming season. He went as far as a phone meeting with owner Arthur Blank to plead his case for being released.

Cousins surprisingly showed up for the team's voluntary offseason workout program last month. The potential trading partners for the Falcons have dwindled, with several franchises hashing out their quarterback questions over the past few weeks.

Atlanta officials have been adamant that they are comfortable with Cousins as Penix's backup, as they're paying his $27.5 million salary this year anyway.

Smith said Atlanta is "constantly" having discussions with other teams about potential trades, not just involving Cousins. The 13-year quarterback has been with the team a "handful of days" already during the offseason program, though he does not have to be.

Many thought Kirk Cousins would be on a different team by now, but there's a chance the veteran sticks with the Falcons as Michael Penix Jr.'s backup. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

"Obviously, [Cousins is] in a role that he ended the season in, as backup, and [we] would expect him to -- just like he did last year -- just be there for Mike, be there for anybody on the offense," Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said last week. "For me, when I'm up there installing, it's really not that much different. We had that same situation late in the season.

"Obviously, when they made the switch, everybody got on board with it then, and everybody's on board with it now. But Kirk's obviously a valuable player to this offense, to this team. And he's here. We're going to coach him just like we do every other player on the team."

The Falcons will be keeping a keen eye on what happens around the league with other teams' quarterback situations. As the season gets closer, Atlanta could see increased leverage. Will Aaron Rodgers really land with the Pittsburgh Steelers? If not, maybe that could be a landing spot for Cousins.

And injuries are inevitable at the quarterback position, which could lead to a team being interested in a proven starter. Cousins will be two years removed from a torn Achilles and theoretically closer to his baseline in 2025.

As far as Cousins being any kind of distraction to Penix or the team in general, Robinson said he does not expect that.

"I don't feel an awkwardness personally with me or the coaches, but I understand he wants to go play somewhere," Robinson said. "But, shoot, we will coach the guys that are here and expect Kirk to give us the same thing back."

If the Falcons do move Cousins, they'll probably be in the market for another veteran backup. Atlanta signed Easton Stick last month. Stick was the third-string quarterback behind Justin Herbert and former Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke with the Los Angeles Chargers last season. Stick could end up being the No. 2 quarterback, but given Penix's history -- he had season-ending injuries four times in college -- it would be prudent for the Falcons to bring in someone with more experience. Stick is 0-4 in NFL starts.

No matter how the situation shakes out, the Falcons are as confident as ever in Penix after a solid three-game stint as starter last season. He completed 58% of his passes for 737 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions, at least two of which were not his fault.

"I think the three-game sample size was enough for everybody to see his talent, his ability to do anything he wants with the football in his hand, touch any part of the field with his arm strength," pass game coordinator T.J. Yates said. "And we'll be able to get creative and do different things with him going forward."