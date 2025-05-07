Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams will be holding their mandatory minicamp in Maui, the team announced Wednesday.

The Rams will hold that portion of their offseason program on June 16-18 at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku.

The announcement was made by Rams team president Kevin Demoff and Hawaii Governor Josh Green at Los Angeles' practice facility in Woodland Hills, Calif, where the rest of the Rams' offseason program will take place.

Along with their on-field activities, Rams players and staff will host a girls flag football and boys football clinic for 400 local student-athletes at War Memorial Stadium. Rams players and staff will also join Habitat for Humanity to assist in the rebuilding of four homes in Lahaina.

After the Maui wildfires in August 2023, the Rams raised money during a preseason game to help those affected by the fires.

"Our state went through a very, very tragic and tough circumstance in 2023," Green said "...The Rams stepped up and they ran their Mālama, which means care, campaign for us, and brought incredible resources to help us heal."