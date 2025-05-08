Did the Raiders do enough to plug the holes on defense?

Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders' defense took a significant hit this offseason.

Sure, the team retained defensive tackle Adam Butler while players like Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce and Christian Wilkins are returning from injury. But they lost six starters on that side of the ball, most notably safety Tre'Von Moehrig, linebacker Robert Spillane and cornerback Nate Hobbs.

Las Vegas general manager John Spytek knew it would be hard retaining those players due to them getting larger deals from other teams. In what Spytek referred to as being "intelligently aggressive," the Raiders filled those holes with veterans on inexpensive deals, and used the draft to add depth at defensive line.

There's a large question mark hanging over the inside linebacker position. At the same time, cornerback is shaping up to be one of the more intriguing position battles to monitor throughout the Raiders' offseason program and training camp.

Here is a look at where the Raiders' defense stands ahead of rookie minicamp:

Defensive tackle

Players: Wilkins, Butler, Leki Fotu, Matthew Butler, Tonka Hemingway, JJ Pegues, Jonah Laulu, Treven Ma'ae, Anthony Booker Jr.

Wilkins' first season in Las Vegas was cut short after he underwent surgery for a Jones fracture in his left foot. If he can return to full health, Wilkins and Butler will be a strong duo up front. Butler had one of his best seasons in 2024, collecting five sacks and 65 tackles.

Rookies Hemingway and Pegues have the potential to carve out a rotational role, as both players provide interior pass rush ability. Last season, Hemingway totaled 18 pressures and four sacks for South Carolina. At Ole Miss, Pegues had 21 pressures and 3.5 sacks. He can play multiple spots on the defensive line.

"This year, you watch the tape, it's unique," Raiders director of college scouting Brandon Yeargan said of Pegues. "He's playing on the end, he's playing inside, he's over the nose, and then he's obviously playing the short yardage fullback, wildcat quarterback, tight end, unique athletic traits. We'll see what he does for us. Excited about having him here."

Defensive end

Players: Crosby, Koonce, Tyree Wilson, Charles Snowden, Andre Carter II, Ovie Oghoufo, David Agoha, Jah Joyner

Crosby and Koonce should be a formidable pass-rush duo. Koonce missed the entire 2024 season due to a torn ACL, but flashed his potential in 2023 when he had eight sacks and a pass rush win rate of 17.6%. The team is still waiting for Tyree Wilson, a No. 7 overall pick in 2023, to be more consistent. Perhaps he makes another leap in Year 3.

Linebacker

Players: Devin White, Elandon Roberts, Amari Burney, Tommy Eichenberg, Amari Gainer, Brandon Smith, Cody Lindenberg, Matt Jones, Jailin Walker

Linebacker remains an area of concern. At the moment, White and Roberts are starters. White has been a shell of the player that was an All-Pro selection and helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win a Super Bowl during the 2020 season. Since 2023, he has recorded 102 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 21 games.

Carroll, however, has high expectations for the 27-year-old: "Devin White, what a story he's going to be and he's a fantastic addition to our team."

Meanwhile, Roberts has struggled in pass coverage. He allowed a passer rating of 101.2 and a 77.8% completion percentage in 2024. Outside of both players, the depth is questionable. Las Vegas has to rely on players like Gainer, Burney and Eichenberg to elevate their play.

Cornerback

Players: Jakorian Bennett, Eric Stokes, Darien Porter, Decamerion Richardson, Darnay Holmes, Sam Webb, Kyu Blu Kelly, Mello Dotson, Greedy Vance Jr., Jordan Taylor, John Humphrey

Nickelback remains a significant need for Las Vegas. Holmes has experience at the position but lacks starter reps. It wouldn't hurt the Raiders to explore the free agent market and bring in a veteran to compete for the role. Bennett and Stokes are projected starters on the outside.

While Porter, a third-round pick, has all the traits that Carroll values in a cornerback, he is raw and only started in seven career games at Iowa State. Still, that shouldn't hurt him from competing for meaningful playing time. Porter recorded three interceptions and allowed a completion percentage of 26.7% on 15 targets and 192 coverage snaps for the Cyclones in 2024.

"When you see Darien, he attacks the football really comfortably," Carroll said. "And that means that he's at ease when the ball is coming in. And so, I don't think he had a penalty last year. That's a huge accomplishment for playing out there."

Safety

Players: Jeremy Chinn, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Thomas Harper, Christopher Smith, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Trey Taylor, Hudson Clark

Chinn provides a ton of versatility. In Washington, he lined up at strong safety and linebacker. Chinn will make his presence felt in run defense. He was tied for seventh among safeties with 26 run stops, tackles that resulted in a successful play for the defense. Chinn and Pola-Mao might see some snaps at nickel, as well. Pola-Mao is coming off a career season, totaling 89 tackles and five passes defended.