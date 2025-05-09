How Panthers' depth chart has changed ahead of rookie minicamp

Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan politely declined to comment when recently asked what separates him from other wide receivers on the team.

So there's an element of humility within his inner confidence that was a factor in Carolina's evaluation.

But veteran receiver Adam Thielen didn't hesitate to say what the former Arizona star brings.

"He's a big, long receiver that has phenomenal body control and can make contested catches and can play a lot of different spots, which in this league, to be a great receiver, you have to be able to [do]," Thielen said.

"So from the little that I've seen, he's that guy. And that only benefits everyone else. It just creates an opportunity for guys to play multiple positions and make it tough on the defense."

But more than that, Thielen added, 6-foot-4, 219-pound McMillan adds much-needed competition.

"That's something that was probably not quite there the last few years in the receiver room ... and maybe just on the team in general," Thielen said. "You might have good players, but you've got to have competition. You've got to have multiple guys that are behind you that are like, 'All right, I better step up my game.'"

McMillan's talents will be on display Friday and Saturday during a two-day rookie camp that includes newly signed undrafted free agents. It will be the first up-close look at the player Carolina took at No. 8 instead of selecting a defensive player as most draft analysts projected.

It will be a small glimpse into why general manager Dan Morgan and coach Dave Canales believe "TMac" can be the true No. 1 receiver third-year quarterback Bryce Young needs to take the next step.

This also will be a chance to see others on Carolina's evolving roster that Morgan believes is headed in a direction to end the team's streak of seven straight losing seasons.

Between rookies and free agents, there's a good chance nine new players will start, six defensively.

Overall, 15 new players are projected to play a significant role, including two specialists.

Here is a look at the postdraft projected depth chart:

(Note: * = rookie; italicized = free agent addition)

With Jonathon Brooks (ACL) out for the season, the Panthers are hoping third-round pick Trevor Etienne will help their RB corps. Dale Zanine/Imagn Images

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Jack Plummer

Young's strong finish to the 2024 season after being benched after Week 2 reassured Morgan that the No. 1 pick of the 2023 draft can be the team's franchise quarterback. Building a strong line and adding weapons proved fruitful last season for the former Alabama star, and Young will benefit even more from McMillan being added to the receiver corps.

Running back

Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle, Trevor Etienne*

The Panthers were aggressive in adding depth to a key position with 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks going to miss the entire season while recovering from his second torn right ACL in 13 months. Dowdle is coming off a 1,000-yard season with the Dallas Cowboys, and fourth-round pick Etienne is a nice change-of-pace back. His return skills also could make Raheem Blackshear expendable. "He'll make you miss in a phone booth," Carolina area scout Corey Fuller said of Etienne during the draft.

Wide receiver

WR1: Tetairoa McMillan*, Jalen Coker

WR2: Xavier Legette, David Moore

Slot: Adam Thielen, Jimmy Horn Jr.*, Hunter Renfrow

Choosing McMillan at No. 8 speaks volumes about how much Morgan and Canales believe Young will benefit from a true No. 1 receiver. It also speaks to their concerns that 2024 first-round pick Legette won't become that. McMillan has been compared to Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, a player Canales worked with three years ago. Young didn't have a dependable receiver beyond Thielen the past two seasons, and Thielen is 34. That should change with not only the addition of McMillan but also the selection of Colorado's Horn in the sixth round and the addition of Renfrow as he makes his comeback from health issues caused by ulcerative colitis.

Tight end

Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Mitchell Evans*

Adding Evans in the fifth round gives Young another big target (6-5) who also is a solid blocker, a combination that's been missing. While this group doesn't have one dominant player -- although the hope is Sanders can become that as a pass catcher -- collectively, it's as good as this position has been in years.

Offensive line

LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen

LG: Damien Lewis, Brady Christensen

C: Austin Corbett, Cade Mayes

RG: Robert Hunt, Chandler Zavala

RT: Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman

The key here is continuity. Starters and backups are all back from a line that was the focus for Morgan during the 2024 offseason. Morgan might have taken a tackle at No. 8 in the draft had the top two not been gone. Missouri right tackle Armand Membou, who went No. 7 to the New York Jets, reportedly was on his radar. One of Morgan's first moves after the draft was committing to Ekwonu's fifth-year option. But there still has to be long-term concern with Moton and his $31 million cap figure. He'll be 31 before the season and has had some knee issues, which is why tackle was a consideration at No 8.

DEFENSE

Defensive line

DE: Derrick Brown, LaBryan Ray

NT: Bobby Brown III, Shy Tuttle, Cam Jackson*

DE: Tershawn Wharton, A'Shawn Robinson, Jaden Crumedy

Getting Pro Bowler Derrick Brown back from the right meniscus tear he sustained in Week 1 is an automatic upgrade for the run defense that ranked last in the NFL. Adding Bobby Brown III in free agency also was big. He ranked among the league's best interior linemen against the run last season. The biggest competition will come at the defensive end spot opposite Derrick Brown, where Wharton and Robinson will battle it out. Wharton had a career-best 6.5 sacks for the Chiefs last season and was rewarded by Carolina with a three-year, $45 million deal in free agency. Regardless of who wins the job, there is a stronger rotation all around.

Outside linebackers

SLB: Pat Jones II, Nic Scourton*, DJ Johnson

WLB: D.J. Wonnum, Princely Umanmielen*

On Thursday, 32-year-old Jadeveon Clowney was released after totaling only 5.5 sacks in 2024, which wasn't enough in this 3-4 scheme. With the addition of Jones, 26, and two rookies (Scourton and Umanmielen), the Panthers are moving on with a younger crew.

Inside linebacker

RLB: Josey Jewell, Trevin Wallace

LLB: Christian Rozeboom, Jacoby Windmon, Bam Martin-Scott*

Carolina moved on from veteran Shaq Thompson, so there are big shoes to fill for former Rams part-time starter Rozeboom. Wallace, a third-round pick last year, could play a role here. This was a position Morgan, who played inside linebacker for the Panthers himself, chose not to use a draft pick on. But he did pick up South Carolina's Martin-Scott as an undrafted player, so this is a position to keep an eye on.

Cornerback

RCB: Jaycee Horn, Akayleb Evans

LB: Michael Jackson, Shermar Bartholomew

Nickel: Chau Smith-Wade, Demani Richardson

Signing Horn to a long-term extension during the offseason was a priority. Jackson was a good fit opposite Horn last season without a good pass rush up front, but he still ranked 79th out of 93 qualifying corners in coverage. Depth also is an issue. This is a position the Panthers could add to during camp, as they did last season when they traded for Jackson.

Safety

SS: Lathan Ransom*, Nick Scott

FS: Tre'von Moehrig, Demani Richardson

Carolina is starting over here, adding Moehrig as a free agent from the Las Vegas Raiders and selecting Ransom in the fourth round. Moehrig adds a dimension to the position that should help with the run defense. Ransom has a knack for making plays near the line of scrimmage, and he doesn't lack for confidence after a stellar career at Ohio State. He said after the draft that he feels like "an enforcer and a tone-setter."

Specialists

K: Ryan Fitzgerald*, Matthew Wright

P: Sam Martin

LS: JJ Jansen

The Panthers moved on from kicker Eddy Pineiro and punter Johnny Hekker, but they believe they have found solid replacements in Fitzgerald and Martin. Fitzgerald didn't miss a kick last season at Florida State, converting all 13 field goal attempts and 14 extra points. He was 5-for-5 on kicks of 50 or more yards. Carolina could bring in competition for Martin, who ranked 21st in yards per punt (46.7) and 27th in net average (39.8) last season for Buffalo.