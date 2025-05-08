FRISCO, Texas -- New Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens envisions big things in his impending pairing with quarterback Dak Prescott and Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb following his trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"I just feel like schematically, you won't be able to double everybody, so that will be a great thing for me and him," Pickens said in an introductory conference call with the Dallas media Thursday.
The Cowboys acquired Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick for a 2026 third-round pick and 2027 fifth-rounder, landing the only receiver in the NFL to average at least 16 yards per reception and have at least 2,000 receiving yards in the past three seasons, according to ESPN Research.
In his first three seasons with the Steelers, Pickens caught passes from Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. In 2023, Prescott led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes, although he was limited to eight games last year after suffering a hamstring avulsion that required surgery.
"One of the first guys I was definitely [in contact] with was Dak," Pickens said. "Just watching his game over the years, he's a very prolific quarterback. Smart QB at that. I'm just glad to be working with him."
Though Prescott will be limited some in the offseason program, he has held throwing sessions with his pass catchers. Pickens said he plans to come to Texas full time as soon as he finds a place to live and a vehicle.
He said he will accept any role that comes his way but has not paid much attention to the labeling of receivers as Nos. 1a and 1b or No. 2. Lamb has put up more than 100 catches in three straight seasons and has four straight 1,000-yard seasons.
"Honestly, that's the first time I heard any of that stuff. I felt like two receivers are kind of normal," Pickens said. "When I used to watch football, there was always a good receiver and there was always another good receiver on the other side of him. I just feel like we're going to work off each other very well."
Pickens' time in Pittsburgh was marked by a number of on-field incidents that led to Steelers coach Mike Tomlin saying last season that the receiver had to "grow up."
What was Pickens' reaction?
"Just taking one day at a time. I feel like everybody in the world is working on growing on the bettering of their self," he said. "I feel like growth for me is taking a great direction in me coming to the Cowboys."
Pickens, 24, said he found out about the deal "when everybody else found out," but knew there had been discussions although he did not request a trade.
"I can't really change anyone's opinion [of] me personally. Just like I said, continue to grow," Pickens said. "I feel like everybody in the world has to grow. You get older and older as you grow. Like I said, I'm just trying to build a winning culture, which they already have at the Cowboys. I'm just glad to be joining it."
Pickens is entering the final year of his rookie contract, as are other key veterans for the Cowboys, such as edge rusher Micah Parsons, cornerback DaRon Bland and tight end Jake Ferguson.
"I'm kind of where my feet are right now, to be honest," Pickens said. "I'm not really thinking about contract talks. I'm just glad to be here at the Cowboys right now."