FRISCO, Texas -- New Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens envisions big things in his impending pairing with quarterback Dak Prescott and Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb following his trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I just feel like schematically, you won't be able to double everybody, so that will be a great thing for me and him," Pickens said in an introductory conference call with the Dallas media Thursday.

The Cowboys acquired Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick for a 2026 third-round pick and 2027 fifth-rounder, landing the only receiver in the NFL to average at least 16 yards per reception and have at least 2,000 receiving yards in the past three seasons, according to ESPN Research.

In his first three seasons with the Steelers, Pickens caught passes from Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. In 2023, Prescott led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes, although he was limited to eight games last year after suffering a hamstring avulsion that required surgery.