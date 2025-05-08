Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- The Texans and rookie wide receiver Jayden Higgins have agreed to a fully guaranteed four-year, $11,700,824 contract, making him the first second-round pick in NFL history to have a fully guaranteed contract.

Players selected in the first round are usually the only draft picks to receive fully guaranteed contracts, but Texans general manager Nick Caserio had no issues making history with Higgins' agent, Chris Cabott of EquitySports.

This shows how much the Texans believe in Higgins, whom they selected with the No. 34 pick out of Iowa State. He finished with 1,183 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024.

"Jayden [is] just a big target," coach DeMeco Ryans said after the draft. "I know a lot of people said he's very similar to [Texans wideout] Nico [Collins] and what he's able to do, but you get a receiver of his stature and with his catch radius, it just opens up a lot of things for us offensively that I know all of our guys are excited about."