FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams is not with the team at rookie minicamp as he is "working through a medical condition," coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday.

Inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr has been handling Williams' responsibilities in his absence, according to Vrabel.

While Vrabel didn't specify how long Williams hasn't been with the team, a team source said it has been an absence that has extended over about the past month. Williams is scheduled to address reporters Friday afternoon via video conference.

"I have been in constant communication with him daily," said Vrabel, who declined to put a timeline on when Williams might return. "Terrell is eager to get back. We're excited to get him back. He's still been in contact with the players through Zoom, and with myself and the rest of the coaching staff."

Williams, 50, is in his first season as defensive coordinator. He joined the NFL in 2012 as defensive line coach with the Raiders (2012-14) before handling the same role with the Dolphins (2015-17), Titans (2018-23) and Lions (2024).

His time with the Titans coincided with Vrabel's tenure as head coach. Likewise, the 36-year-old Kuhr was on the Titans' staff under Vrabel from 2020 to '23.

"Zak has great knowledge of what we've done in the past, with me and this system, and with Terrell," Vrabel said.

Vrabel said his role as head coach hasn't been affected by having to spend more time with the defense himself.

"I don't think anything has changed with me as far as my involvement in all three phases," he said.