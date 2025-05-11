Jordan Reid explains why he is a big fan of what the Patriots have done in the 2025 NFL draft. (0:48)

The team that Jordan Reid says has knocked the draft 'out of the park' (0:48)

Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Undrafted gem? The Patriots had a stretch of 19 straight years in which an undrafted free agent made their initial 53-man roster, which was broken in 2023 before it started again last season with safety Dell Pettus making the cut.

Such a history in New England sparks the question: Who might be this year's underdog story?

Eastern Washington wide receiver Efton Chism III is a top candidate, based on the intensity in which he was pursued by multiple teams after the draft.

The 5-foot-10, 193-pound Chism is known for, among other things, breaking Cooper Kupp's FCS record with a catch in 53 straight games. Following in Kupp's footsteps at Eastern Washington, he excelled as an elusive slot option by totaling 346 receptions for 3,852 yards and 37 touchdowns, often utilized as an extension of the running game by catching short passes and then making defenders miss.

Six NFL teams devoted one of their 30 allotted visits to him leading into the draft. The Patriots weren't one of them, but coach Mike Vrabel personally calling Chism "made an impact on him," as did offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' track record of success with undersized receivers, according to a source familiar with Chism's decision-making process.

Chism's three-year contract includes $234,000 in guaranteed base salary, along with a $25,000 signing bonus, according to sources who have seen the deal. It is the richest deal among the Patriots' 16-member undrafted class and includes more in guarantees than the team's seventh-round picks.

One reason for the lucrative deal is that the Patriots found themselves in a competitive bidding battle with other teams, which sources familiar with the discussions say included the Broncos as coach Sean Payton made a strong pitch to woo Chism to Denver (one of Chism's six predraft visits).

But in the end, the Monroe, Washington, native who stayed home to attend his dream school Eastern Washington elected to move across the country to chase his NFL dream, with his agent Cameron Foster hammering out the deal with Patriots national scout Tony Kinkela.

Wide receiver Efton Chism III is an undrafted rookie out of Eastern Washington University. Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Naturally, the comparisons to Kupp (2017 third-round pick of the Rams) follow Chism to the NFL.

"We all know it's not where you start, it's where you end," Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best told ESPN. "No one knew about Cooper Kupp 10 years ago, other than [playing in] the Big Sky Conference. Now everybody knows about Cooper Kupp when he's a Super Bowl champion and MVP of that game, and also a triple crown winner [leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and TDs in 2021].

"Efton is not the biggest. He's not the fastest. He's not the strongest. But I will say he's most committed -- his Valentine is bigger than most people. His care of his teammates is bigger than most people. When you have a chip on your shoulder, that's real and you carry it for life. That's what he did in high school to get to college. He wasn't a highly recruited kid out of high school. No FBS offers, much like Coop.

"It didn't define him," Best said. "It determined him. He just needed a chance. He got it here at a school he loved and he thrived in every aspect."

To break through in New England, the 23-year-old Chism will need to emerge from a crowded receiver room that includes veteran free agent signees Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins; 2025 third-round pick Kyle Williams of Washington State; top slot option DeMario "Pop" Douglas; fellow Eastern Washington alum Kendrick Bourne; and recent draft picks Kayshon Boutte (2023 sixth round), Ja'Lynn Polk (2024 second round) and Javon Baker (2024 fourth round), among others.

One way to do so will be to deliver plays like his 67-yard catch-and-run touchdown in last season's finale against Northern Arizona, when Chism took a short bubble pass, broke an initial tackle, and darted past and weaved through defenders before diving into the end zone.

That is, in many ways, reflective of his playing style. Chism was timed at 4.71 in the 40-yard dash in the predraft process but had high-ranking times in the three-cone drill (6.77), short shuttle (4.04) and 10-yard split (1.62) -- which reflects his ability to change directions and accelerate quickly.

That was evident in Friday's rookie minicamp practice when Chism wore No. 86, caught multiple passes, worked on shallow option routes, and was among those staying after practice for extra work.

"He catches everything, is a student of the game, understands spatial awareness, is dynamic in tight spaces -- a tough tackle," Best said. "He's one of those guys where he doesn't have long speed, but he can hit home runs. Whether they're out-of-the-park home runs, or inside-the-park home runs, they all count the same."

2. Vrabel's Tennessee return: When the NFL releases the 2025 schedule Wednesday -- with some prime-time games announced in the days beforehand -- one Patriots game of note will be Vrabel's return to Tennessee after serving as Titans head coach from 2018 to 2023. Will that storyline, coupled with the Titans' No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Cam Ward, create enough buzz that the league puts it in prime time?

Vrabel should receive a warm welcome in Nashville, according to former Titans safety Blaine Bishop (1993-2001), who co-hosts the "Blaine and Zach" show on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville.

"It will be exciting, a great conversation piece, and I think he will be received well," Bishop said. "As a head coach here, he did really well up to the end. The fans loved Vrabel. He won. Was Coach of the Year [in 2021]. He's in the conversation, even though it was a short window, as one of the best coaches in the Tennessee Titans' small history."

Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, when asked what message he hopes people take from what he's shared about his health scare:



"Football is a job that obviously there is some stress involved. Just eating right. Working out. If you're supposed to take any medication,... pic.twitter.com/NrIDVh16Yy — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 9, 2025

3. Henderson's absence: If there was a surprise at Friday's rookie minicamp practice, it was that running back TreVeyon Henderson didn't participate. No reason was given by the team, although a team source said it wasn't a major concern.

The second-round pick from Ohio State was the lone rookie to not take part in drills, which opened the door for undrafted Lan Larison, of UC Davis, to take top repetitions as the only other running back on the field.

On Saturday, the Patriots posted a video that showed Henderson arriving to the practice field with a helmet.

4. Welcome to NE: With a steady rain and temperatures in the 50s on Friday, many rookies received an early feel for life in New England, and that was before Vrabel moved practice inside. It was especially the case for kicker Andres Borregales, the sixth-round pick from the University of Miami who grew up in South Florida.

"Definitely humbling," he said. "This is home now. Obviously, it will take me a little bit to get acclimated to the weather, but at the end of the day, I'll be fine."

5. Vrabel's approach: Vrabel's direct involvement in practice stood out, such as putting on a No. 51 pinnie and participating on the scout team as an inside linebacker. At another point, he was coaching up tryout player Hector Johnson of Endicott College (Mass.) on special teams technique, and later complimenting first-year receiver John Jiles with a high-five for the way he snatched the ball on an away-from-his-body reception.

Players took note.

"I love that, because it shows you how much he cares about the rookies and their development -- everybody, not just the drafted guys," said center Jared Wilson, the third-round pick from the University of Georgia. "And he's hands-on with everything. It's great to see him out there actually running around with us."

6. Williams' background: Receiver Kyle Williams, the third-round pick from Washington State, explained how growing up in the Los Angeles area has shaped his football approach.

"A lot of things aren't promised, a lot of things aren't guaranteed, it's a dog-eat-dog world where I'm from. So you have to be able to get it and have a chip on your shoulder," he said. "Carrying it throughout my whole life, and carrying it now, I feel like it's going to take me places I really want to go."

Along those lines, Williams was one of the last players off the field at Friday's practice, staying late to work with OC McDaniels.

First-round pick Will Campbell (66) and Boston College undrafted free-agent OL Jack Conley (74) firing out of their stance at Patriots rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/7yNJXeyLLt — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 9, 2025

7. Conley's chance: Left guard is one of the Patriots' most open competitions. Veteran free agent signing Wes Schweitzer is among those taking top reps in the voluntary offseason program, and undrafted free agent Jack Conley of Boston College lined up there during Friday's rookie minicamp.

Conley was between first-round pick Will Campbell at left tackle and Wilson at center -- highlighting a prime opportunity ahead of him to possibly seize. At the least, Conley looks the part at 6-7 and 333 pounds, which makes him stand out from the crowd.

8. They said it: "I'm surprised there's trees. I had never been anywhere up here before, and I always thought this was a little bit closer to Boston and it was a bunch of big-city buildings and stuff like that. So when they picked me up from the airport, and I got out here, I said, 'Dang, there are a lot of trees out here.' I wasn't expecting that." -- Campbell, the first-round pick from LSU who grew up in Monroe, Louisiana, on what has stood out to him in New England

9. Highsmith hire: The Patriots filled the void created by director of pro scouting Patrick Stewart's departure to become University of Nebraska general manager by hiring A.J. Highsmith, whose father is New England senior personnel executive Alonzo Highsmith. A former University of Miami player (like his father), Highsmith transitioned from quarterback to safety during his career (2009-13) and most recently served as Titans director of scouting.

10. Did you know? Borregales was born in Venezuela and moved to the Florida when he was 2 years old. Since 2020, the Patriots (3) and Rams (2) are the only NFL teams to draft multiple kickers.