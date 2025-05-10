Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Two of of the Cincinnati Bengals' top draft picks were observers during the team's rookie minicamp on Friday.

Defensive end Shemar Stewart, a first-round pick, and linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr., a second-round pick, stood in uniform and watched drills inside Paycor Stadium. The pair are the lone members of Cincinnati's draft class who have yet to sign their rookie contracts.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor cited the delay for their lack of participation.

"They're just working through their contracts right now," Taylor said after the hourlong workout.

It is not uncommon for draft picks to not have their contracts, which have slotted salaries, unsigned at the start of workouts as the team and player hammer out some of the details in each deal. Typically, resolution in those situations occurs as other drafted players around the league finalize their respective deals, which give negotiating parties a sense of the working parameters for the final details.

But that left Stewart and Knight on the sideline on Friday. Stewart told reporters that he "decided not to sign those papers" and preferred to be an active participant instead of a passive one.

"I would love to be part of the team," Stewart said. "I hate being on the sideline just looking at everybody else do work."

Cincinnati will resume offseason workouts on Monday as it continues Phase 2 of voluntary workouts.

The Bengals are leaning on Stewart, the 17th overall pick, and Knight, the 49th overall pick, to be immediate contributors. Stewart can boost a pass rush led by defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who is seeking a contract extension on a deal that expires after the 2025 season. Taylor did not have an update on that situation on Friday.

Knight could potentially slot in as the team's starting linebacker opposite Logan Wilson. Current linebacker Germaine Pratt has requested a trade but also doesn't appear to be in the team's long-term plans.

Cincinnati drafted Knight and Clemson's Barrett Carter in this year's draft.