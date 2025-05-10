Open Extended Reactions

The NFL is nearing a deal with YouTube for its Sept. 5 game in Brazil that will feature the Los Angeles Chargers as the home team, according to multiple reports.

The Google-owned YouTube carries NFL Sunday Ticket, the league's distribution platform for out-of-region NFL games, and its popular NFL RedZone channel.

YouTube, like other streamers, does not have the production in-house to be able to put on an NFL broadcast, so production agreements will have to be ironed out for the Week 1 game.

The move represents a continued prioritization on streaming for the league, which has aired games with regularity on such streaming partners as Amazon, Netflix and Peacock, the latter of which broadcast last year's Brazil contest, a 34-29 Philadelphia Eagles win over the Green Bay Packers.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.