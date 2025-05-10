Nick Saban has high praise for Cam Ward and breaks down how his game will translate to the NFL. (1:34)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is already making an impression on his teammates. The rookies reported to the facility Thursday before taking the field this weekend. Ward has begun the process of getting to know everyone in the building, just like he did in previous stops at Incarnate Word, Washington State and Miami.

"It is me more opening up to my new teammates," Ward said. "Them getting a chance to know me. I already know X [former Miami and current Titans teammate Xavier Restrepo] and have a connection with him. I got to connect pieces with my other guys."

Ward is aggressively attacking the playbook he has had for a month and working to develop chemistry with the rookie pass catchers. Tennessee rookie tight end Gunnar Helm said Ward and the young group get to the facility early in the morning to watch film together.

"He's just a great leader," Helm said. "Super easy to talk to, super easy to connect with, super easy to communicate with on the field."

Saturday's practice was the first time the local media saw Ward on the field. It didn't take long for Ward to reveal his leadership qualities. Ward and rookie receiver Elic Ayomanor failed to connect on an in-breaking route during a rep in practice.

The ball was a little low and behind Ayomanor, causing the pass to fall incomplete despite hitting his hands. Ward immediately signaled Ayomanor to come back and get another rep, one that resulted in a clean connection.

"You've just got to get it while it's hot, so if there's something wrong with the rep, you just have to run it back and get it right," Ayomanor said. "He gets the ball out really fast, which is great and something I have to get used to."

Titans coach Brian Callahan said the leadership aspect comes naturally for Ward. Callahan expects it to show more as Ward gets more comfortable with his new surroundings. Judging by the reaction from his rookie teammates, Ward is off to a good start.

"Cam's been great working with us receivers," rookie wideout Chimere Dike added. "He's a really good leader and has that presence on the field and throws the ball really well."

Ward will get to meet the veteran teammates when they come to the building Monday.