Gabe Taylor took a moment before putting on his Washington burgundy and gold helmet for the first time. It meant more to him than just the helmet he'd wear for the weekend as a tryout player for the Commanders during their rookie minicamp.

They're the same colors his late brother, Sean, wore when playing for the franchise from 2004-07 before he was murdered.

"Coming through these doors, man, all the memories," Taylor told reporters after practice Saturday. "And they got the 21 jersey on the wall of the equipment room ... I feel like it's something I've gotta do and represent him."

That's why it meant something to him just to put on the helmet.

"I had to take a moment to take a deep breath," Taylor said. "It's been the Washington Redskins, the Commanders all my life. Hopefully I can put it on again."

Gabe wore a burgundy jersey with the number 26 -- the same one his brother wore at the University of Miami. Washington retired No. 21, which Taylor wore during his final three seasons with the team.

He was a two-time Pro Bowler and was posthumously named second-team All-Pro in 2007.

Sean Taylor arrived in Washington as the fifth pick in the draft. Gabe Taylor isn't assured of anything beyond a tryout this weekend.

"Coming here I couldn't ask for nothing better," he told reporters. "Hopefully I show them I can come in and contribute any way possible."

Gabe Taylor played four years at Rice and was named the American Athletic Conference's safety of the year this past season.

"I love seeing guys like him really go for it," Washington coach Dan Quinn told reporters when asked about Taylor.

Sean Taylor was a 6-foot-2, 230-pound safety. Gabe Taylor stands 5-foot-10, 190 pounds.

"I don't care what people say about my height and they want to compare me to him, but it doesn't matter," Gabe said. "The only goal I have with this team is the last team standing and win a championship."

But he displayed the same mindset of his brother.

"I'm the type of person that thrives on critics," he said. "I think I'm a pretty good player. I'm very versatile; you can go watch the film. It speaks for itself."