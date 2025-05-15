The 2025 NFL schedule has been released, checking off another part of the offseason as teams inch closer to kickoff.
Some of the season's biggest games were announced before the 8 p.m. ET reveal, including the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL's 2025 season opener. The Christmas Day tripleheader begins with the Cowboys visiting the Washington Commanders, then the Detroit Lions visiting the Minnesota Vikings. The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Denver Broncos to close the slate.
There were no shortage of memorable schedule reveals on Wednesday. Here's how each squad unveiled their opponents for the new campaign.
Arizona Cardinals
Wondering what the hype about? Come around and find out. pic.twitter.com/gWbYHYdKsx— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 15, 2025
Atlanta Falcons
Welcome to ATL Kart! pic.twitter.com/moDDimA2db— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 15, 2025
Baltimore Ravens
The schedule is mysterious and important.@SeatGeek | @AppleTV pic.twitter.com/TqjgdrNxEd— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 15, 2025
Buffalo Bills
Our 2025 schedule powered by AI.@AllenIverson | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/ohmuEVsJWm— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 15, 2025
Carolina Panthers
The Secret Reveal: 2025 Carolina Panthers Schedule@Ticketmaster | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/rM5l92FRdo— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 15, 2025
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
A short film.#WhoDey— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 15, 2025
🎟️: https://t.co/KeJFObdbEs pic.twitter.com/prECg9dp7q
Cleveland Browns
It's time.— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 15, 2025
⏰ 2025 Schedule Release pic.twitter.com/EKyCNlCk3Q
Dallas Cowboys
Takin' a closer look at America's Stream 🔍— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 15, 2025
We dropped clues in today's livestream to reveal our 2025 schedule!
🎟️ Get @SeatGeek tickets now ➡️ https://t.co/FCzHg3KRmU pic.twitter.com/Ez83OcHnLx
Denver Broncos
Just rub some dirt in it 🐑— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 15, 2025
A #UniquelyBroncos Schedule Release pic.twitter.com/i6qSdtQPXB
Detroit Lions
Detroit, we love you@Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/PWAZHxMTCS— Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 15, 2025
Green Bay Packers
Somewhere between between dreams and reality....@ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/mZvOv1sea4— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 14, 2025
Houston Texans
Say WAZZUPPPPPP to our 2025 Schedule ‼️ pic.twitter.com/nY5Kwh5tWl— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 15, 2025
Indianapolis Colts
CHICKEN JOCKEY ‼️ pic.twitter.com/db8mFQeXe5— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 15, 2025
Jacksonville Jaguars
schedule release routine @Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 15, 2025
Kansas City Chiefs
Buckle up.— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 15, 2025
The Chiefs Cab has arrived with our 2025 schedule 🚕 pic.twitter.com/gkHxczPmoa
Las Vegas Raiders
This is Schedule Release.— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 15, 2025
📺 Tune in to NFL Schedule Release 2025 on NFL+
Los Angeles Chargers
should we REALLY make our schedule release video in minecraft?— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 15, 2025
yes yes yesyes
yesyes yes yes yes
yes yes yes yes yes
yes yesyes yes yes
yes yesye yes yes
yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/gxk31Dql5L
Los Angeles Rams
BRENDA. KNOWS. BALL.— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 15, 2025
🚨 Schedule Update '25 with Brenda Song pic.twitter.com/1M4uUDf0dp
Miami Dolphins
No spirit can outlast the one that's building beneath the surface.— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 15, 2025
Our 2025 schedule is here 🐬😤 pic.twitter.com/QDkteHcGQi
Minnesota Vikings
Scars fade.— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 15, 2025
Our 2025 schedule is permanent.#Skol pic.twitter.com/JebmBYp7mq
New England Patriots
Emergency Press Conference - 2025 Patriots Schedule@stoolpresidente | @barstoolsports pic.twitter.com/xLOzAdpEvD— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 15, 2025
New Orleans Saints
Kellen Moore announces coaching hire during his #Saints Schedule press conference 📆@robkazi | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/y9KMyMUYK2— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 15, 2025
New York Giants
New York Jets
we had a Minecraft video ready, but decided to change it last minute. our turn now. 😉∞️ pic.twitter.com/i7H3uInir2— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 15, 2025
Philadelphia Eagles
2025: An Eagles Schedule Release@Ticketmaster | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/SDfQHNwEW0— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 15, 2025
Pittsburgh Steelers
BIG FOOTball announcement 👀 @laurelhighlands— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 15, 2025
📺: Schedule release coverage on NFLN pic.twitter.com/qTXpkpyjEH
San Francisco 49ers
Saddle up, Faithful. It's go time.@Ticketmaster | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/p8naBCB8uA— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 15, 2025
Seattle Seahawks
Unbox the action. The Seahawks 50th Season schedule is here.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 15, 2025
Tickets sold separately » https://t.co/FLbcSFUCKS
Disclaimer: Powdered soap not meant for human consumption. Please consult local fire department before playtime. No protein was harmed in the making of this video.... pic.twitter.com/2GdRk7TZpZ
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The 2025 schedule's got @BarstoolGruden feelin' nicey 😎 pic.twitter.com/khoxdFwbwM— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 15, 2025
Tennessee Titans
Schedule-rizi: The new treatment for moderate-to-severe FSW (Football Season Withdrawal) presented by @Shift4— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 15, 2025
📺: 2025 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/y5GaLyzPla
Washington Commanders
The gates are open...time to ride 🎢@Seatgeek | 🎟️ https://t.co/aSQQqWGJdw pic.twitter.com/WH3tPZYwbn— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 15, 2025