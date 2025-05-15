        <
        >

          2025 NFL schedule release: Chargers, Falcons among top reveals

          play
          Why Stephen A. isn't a fan of Cowboys-Eagles in season opener (0:33)

          Stephen A. Smith explains why he doesn't like the Eagles hosting the Cowboys in the 2025 NFL season opener. (0:33)

          • ESPN staffMay 15, 2025, 01:09 AM

          The 2025 NFL schedule has been released, checking off another part of the offseason as teams inch closer to kickoff.

          Some of the season's biggest games were announced before the 8 p.m. ET reveal, including the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL's 2025 season opener. The Christmas Day tripleheader begins with the Cowboys visiting the Washington Commanders, then the Detroit Lions visiting the Minnesota Vikings. The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Denver Broncos to close the slate.

          There were no shortage of memorable schedule reveals on Wednesday. Here's how each squad unveiled their opponents for the new campaign.

          Arizona Cardinals

          Atlanta Falcons

          Baltimore Ravens

          Buffalo Bills

          Carolina Panthers

          Chicago Bears

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Cleveland Browns

          Dallas Cowboys

          Denver Broncos

          Detroit Lions

          Green Bay Packers

          Houston Texans

          Indianapolis Colts

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Los Angeles Rams

          Miami Dolphins

          Minnesota Vikings

          New England Patriots

          New Orleans Saints

          New York Giants

          New York Jets

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          San Francisco 49ers

          Seattle Seahawks

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Tennessee Titans

          Washington Commanders