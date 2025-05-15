Stephen A. Smith explains why he doesn't like the Eagles hosting the Cowboys in the 2025 NFL season opener. (0:33)

Why Stephen A. isn't a fan of Cowboys-Eagles in season opener (0:33)

The 2025 NFL schedule has been released, checking off another part of the offseason as teams inch closer to kickoff.

Some of the season's biggest games were announced before the 8 p.m. ET reveal, including the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL's 2025 season opener. The Christmas Day tripleheader begins with the Cowboys visiting the Washington Commanders, then the Detroit Lions visiting the Minnesota Vikings. The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Denver Broncos to close the slate.

There were no shortage of memorable schedule reveals on Wednesday. Here's how each squad unveiled their opponents for the new campaign.

Wondering what the hype about? Come around and find out. pic.twitter.com/gWbYHYdKsx — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 15, 2025

Welcome to ATL Kart! pic.twitter.com/moDDimA2db — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 15, 2025

It's time.



⏰ 2025 Schedule Release pic.twitter.com/EKyCNlCk3Q — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 15, 2025

Takin' a closer look at America's Stream 🔍



We dropped clues in today's livestream to reveal our 2025 schedule!



🎟️ Get @SeatGeek tickets now ➡️ https://t.co/FCzHg3KRmU pic.twitter.com/Ez83OcHnLx — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 15, 2025

Just rub some dirt in it 🐑



A #UniquelyBroncos Schedule Release pic.twitter.com/i6qSdtQPXB — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 15, 2025

Somewhere between between dreams and reality....@ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/mZvOv1sea4 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 14, 2025

Say WAZZUPPPPPP to our 2025 Schedule ‼️ pic.twitter.com/nY5Kwh5tWl — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 15, 2025

Buckle up.



The Chiefs Cab has arrived with our 2025 schedule 🚕 pic.twitter.com/gkHxczPmoa — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 15, 2025

This is Schedule Release.



📺 Tune in to NFL Schedule Release 2025 on NFL+ — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 15, 2025

should we REALLY make our schedule release video in minecraft?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/gxk31Dql5L — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 15, 2025

BRENDA. KNOWS. BALL.



🚨 Schedule Update '25 with Brenda Song pic.twitter.com/1M4uUDf0dp — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 15, 2025

No spirit can outlast the one that's building beneath the surface.



Our 2025 schedule is here 🐬😤 pic.twitter.com/QDkteHcGQi — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 15, 2025

we had a Minecraft video ready, but decided to change it last minute. our turn now. 😉∞️ pic.twitter.com/i7H3uInir2 — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 15, 2025

BIG FOOTball announcement 👀 @laurelhighlands



📺: Schedule release coverage on NFLN pic.twitter.com/qTXpkpyjEH — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 15, 2025

Unbox the action. The Seahawks 50th Season schedule is here.



Tickets sold separately » https://t.co/FLbcSFUCKS



Disclaimer: Powdered soap not meant for human consumption. Please consult local fire department before playtime. No protein was harmed in the making of this video.... pic.twitter.com/2GdRk7TZpZ — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 15, 2025