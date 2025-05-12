The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will open the regular season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4. (0:33)

The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4 in the NFL's 2025 regular-season opener.

The game, which will be televised on NBC, marks the first Week 1 meeting between the NFC East rivals since 2000, when the Andy Reid-coached Eagles rolled to a 41-14 victory at Texas Stadium.

None of the 19 players drafted by either the Eagles or Cowboys last month were alive when that previous Week 1 matchup was played on Sept. 3, 2000, according to ESPN Research.

The Eagles won both games against the Cowboys last season.