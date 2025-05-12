        <
          Eagles to host Cowboys in 2025 NFL season opener

          Eagles kick off season against the Cowboys Sept. 4 (0:33)

          May 12, 2025, 01:03 PM

          The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4 in the NFL's 2025 regular-season opener.

          The game, which will be televised on NBC, marks the first Week 1 meeting between the NFC East rivals since 2000, when the Andy Reid-coached Eagles rolled to a 41-14 victory at Texas Stadium.

          None of the 19 players drafted by either the Eagles or Cowboys last month were alive when that previous Week 1 matchup was played on Sept. 3, 2000, according to ESPN Research.

          The Eagles won both games against the Cowboys last season.