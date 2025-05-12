Damien Woody explains why quarterback Shedeur Sanders is in a good position after being drafted by the Browns. (0:47)

The Cleveland Browns on Monday placed linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, sidelining him for the 2025 season.

Owusu-Koramoah, 25, was placed on injured reserve and missed the final nine games of the 2024 season because of a neck injury sustained in a collision with Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry. Owusu-Koramoah was briefly hospitalized overnight at a Cleveland medical center for further evaluation but had movement in all extremities and was later released.

"I don't know what's next, but I'll continue trusting my medical team, serving the community, and backing my brothers on the field," said Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who won't play this season because of a neck injury. Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire

"Jeremiah has the full support of our team, and we expect him to continue to be a part of the organization even though he will not return to the field this year," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. "We will not make any predictions on Jeremiah's football future at this time, but we do note that he's in good spirits and will continue to take the advice of the world-class medical experts who will continue to guide his progress and recovery."

A second-round pick out of Notre Dame in the 2021 draft, Owusu-Koramoah was named to his first Pro Bowl after recording a career-high 101 tackles in the 2023 season. The Browns signed him to a three-year extension worth up to $39 million last August.

"While I won't suit up this season, I'm focused on what I can control -- my healing, my mindset, and my faith," Owusu-Koramoah said in a statement. "The body may rest, but the calling never sleeps. I've given my heart to this game. I don't know what's next, but I'll continue trusting my medical team, serving the community, and backing my brothers on the field."

Last month, the Browns drafted former UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger with the 33rd pick. This offseason, Cleveland also re-signed linebacker Devin Bush to a one-year deal and signed veteran linebacker Jerome Baker to a one-year deal.