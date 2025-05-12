Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos on Christmas night, it was announced Monday.

The game will be televised by Prime Video as part of Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" package.

Prime Video also announced its Black Friday game, which will feature the Chicago Bears visiting the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 28.

This marks the third straight year the Chiefs will have played a game on Christmas Day. Kansas City hosted the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas in 2023 and visited the Pittsburgh Steelers on the holiday last year.

The game will be part of a Christmas Day tripleheader. Netflix will stream the other two games. Netflix is scheduled to announce the matchups for its games on Wednesday afternoon.

The full NFL schedule will be announced Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. A schedule release special will air at that time on ESPN2.