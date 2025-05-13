Saquon Barkley to tush push critics: 'Get better at stopping it' (0:41)

The first game announced on the "Monday Night Football" schedule will feature the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, two NFC rivals who have been engaged in an offseason shoving match of sorts.

When the Packers host the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles on Nov. 10, it will pit the teams at the center of the tush push debate. Green Bay authored the proposal to ban Philadelphia's short-yardage tactic, which was tabled at the annual league meeting last month and will likely be revisited at next week's spring meeting.

In February, the Packers submitted the rule proposal to outlaw the quarterback sneak, which has become a largely unstoppable play for the Eagles.

Green Bay's proposal was written specifically for the play, unlike most rule proposals, and would prohibit an offensive player from immediately pushing a teammate who is lined up directly behind the snapper and receives the snap.

The announcement of this Week 10 game was made Tuesday on "Good Morning America." The full "Monday Night Football" slate will be revealed Wednesday.

Joe Buck, the play-by-play announcer for MNF, said the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions are teams that could have multiple games on Monday night.

The Eagles' Monday night game at Lambeau Field marks their third standalone game of the 2025 season so far. It was announced this week that Philadelphia will kick off the season by hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4, and playing at the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Dec. 20.