HENDERSON, Nev. -- There's a glimmer of hope in Las Vegas.

Since coach Pete Carroll took over the Raiders, they've watched a weak passing game receive a significant upgrade when they acquired Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. And on the first night of the NFL draft, Las Vegas drafted Ashton Jeanty, fresh off one of the best seasons by a running back in college football history, to improve the league's worst rushing attack from a season ago.

The idea of a Chip Kelly offense with Smith under center, along with Jeanty, tight end Brock Bowers and wideout Jakobi Meyers, provides optimism that the Raiders can be a competitive club in Year 1 with their new regime.

"We're trying to set this up so that Chip and the coaches on the offensive side have the opportunities to create all of the things that they are capable [of]," Carroll said. "I'm fired up for Chip."

They are confident in the guys up front despite allowing the seventh most sacks (50) while finishing 22nd in run block win rate (71%) and 17th in pass block win rate (59.4%) in 2024.

With that said, here is a look at where the Raiders' offense stands at the moment.

Quarterback

Players: Aidan O'Connell

The expectation is for Smith to solve the franchise's issues at quarterback. Since 2022, Smith is fourth in completion percentage (68.5%) and passing yards (12,226). He also has the eighth-most touchdown passes (73) during that span. Carroll helped Smith revive his career and become a two-time Pro Bowl selection in Seattle. The 73-year-old hopes their reunion can help turn around the Raiders.

Running back

Players: Jeanty, Raheem Mostert, Zamir White, Sincere McCormick, Dylan Laube, Chris Collier

The starting running back role is Jeanty's to lose. The sixth-overall pick has the potential to put up strong numbers as a rookie since the Raiders plan to be a run-heavy offense. Even though Jeanty is expected to have a major role, Carroll's comments during the draft suggest the Raiders will have a three-back rotation. "It won't be just Ashton," Carroll said. "... It takes a good three guys in the rotation."

Mostert had a down year in 2024 but could be a solid second option. White and McCormick, both of whom sustained season-ending injuries, will compete for the third spot on the depth chart.

Wide receiver

Players: Meyers, Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, Dont'e Thornton Jr., Tommy Mellott, Kyle Philips, Collin Johnson, Shedrick Jackson, Jeff Foreman, Alex Bachman, Zakhari Franklin, Key'Shawn Smith, Ketron Jackson Jr.

Meyers has been productive despite the Raiders' revolving door at quarterback. In 31 games in the Silver and Black, Meyers has 158 catches for 1,834 yards, 12 touchdowns and a drop rate of 1.3%. Meyers, a free agent in 2026, recorded his first 1,000-yard season in 2024. Outside of Meyers, the rest of the group lacks consistent production, opening the door for Bech -- a second-round pick -- to make an immediate impact.

Bech, who models his game after Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, provides inside and out flexibility.

Tight end

Players: Bowers, Michael Mayer, Qadir Ismail, Justin Shorter, Ian Thomas, Carter Runyon, Pat Conroy

Bowers is already regarded as one of the league's best tight ends, if not the best. As a rookie, he averaged 70.2 receiving yards per game and had 61 catches resulting in a first down or a touchdown -- sixth-most in the league. With Smith as quarterback, Bowers will continue to put up numbers worthy of an All-Pro.

Offensive tackle

Players: Kolton Miller, DJ Glaze, Gottlieb Ayedze, Charles Grant, Parker Clements, Thayer Munford Jr., Dalton Wagner

Miller is a seven-year starter and seeks a new deal, as he will be a free agent next spring. Last year, the 29-year-old allowed the most pressures (65) and sacks (11) since his rookie season in 2018. Still, he has been a reliable presence on the offensive line throughout his career. Grant, a third-round pick, has upside but will need time to develop. Grant played primarily at left tackle in college, but Carroll wants to see how the former William & Mary standout holds up on the right side.

Guard

Players: Alex Cappa, Jordan Meredith, Dylan Parham, Caleb Rogers

Cappa signed a two-year deal with Las Vegas in March. However, he is coming off a down year in 2024 when he was ranked last in pass block win rate and 58th in run block win rate among 64 qualifying guards. Realistically, Parham and Meredith could be the Raiders' starting guards. Rogers adds versatility. At Texas Tech, Rogers started games at right tackle, right guard, left tackle and left guard.

Center

Players: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Will Putnam, Jarrod Hufford

With Andre James no longer in Las Vegas, the door is open for Powers-Johnson to be a full-time center. During his rookie season, the former Oregon star played 400 snaps at center and 475 at left guard. Powers-Johnson started at center from Week 9 to Week 15, and during that stretch, he ranked third among centers in run block win rate (75.7%).

Specialists

Players: Punter AJ Cole, kicker Daniel Carlson, long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer

Carlson has a career field-goal percentage of 87.5% and converted 85% of his attempts in 2024. Cole has been an elite punter, making a Pro Bowl appearance in three of the last four seasons.

Returner

Players: Dylan Laube

Laube totaled 164 yards on six kick return attempts last season. He was an efficient returner when he was at New Hampshire. He recorded 2,207 yards and two touchdowns on 90 kick return attempts in four seasons. As a punt returner, Laube had 34 attempts for 426 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Mellott, however, could challenge Laube for both returner spots.

"I wouldn't pigeonhole [Mellott] right now," Raiders director of college scouting Brandon Yeargan said. "We view him as a receiver that's going to have a lot of value in the kicking game, potentially as a returner, as a cover player, maybe play some quarterback, too."