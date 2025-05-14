Stephen A. Smith explains why he doesn't like the Eagles hosting the Cowboys in the 2025 NFL season opener. (0:33)

The Dallas Cowboys will welcome in the Kansas City Chiefs for their traditional Thanksgiving Day home game.

CBS announced Wednesday morning that the Cowboys will face the Chiefs on Nov. 27 with a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

This marks the second announced game for each team for the 2025 season. The Cowboys will travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL regular-season opener Sept. 4, and the Chiefs have another holiday game when they host the Denver Broncos on Christmas night.

The Cowboys and Chiefs last squared off in November 2021, with Kansas City winning 19-9 after shutting down quarterback Dak Prescott and a Dallas offense that ranked first in the league entering the game.

The full NFL schedule will be announced Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, with a schedule release special airing on ESPN2.