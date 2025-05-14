Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he has been in contact with newly acquired wide receiver George Pickens and can begin on-field work as soon as next week when organized team activities start.

Count Prescott as excited to have Pickens, who caught 174 passes for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns in three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"You turn on the tape and you see a guy that can catch the football," Prescott said on 1310 The Ticket in Dallas on Wednesday. "You put the football anywhere in his vicinity, very strong hands. More than a 50-50 catcher. He thinks it's his ball when it's in the air. I'm excited for him. I know that we need some help at that position."

The Cowboys' search for a wide receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb had them eyeing Tetairoa McMillan in the NFL draft, but he went before Dallas picked. They had talks with a number of teams before getting a deal done with the Steelers, sending a 2026 third-round pick to Pittsburgh and swapping fifth- and sixth-round picks in 2027.

"I know CeeDee needs some help, and I think when you have a guy like that, I heard George say it, it's hard to double-team two guys," Prescott said. "Then when you got other guys, whether it be [tight end Jake Ferguson], Jalen Tolbert, [Jonathan] Mingo, guys who have had reps and know how to get open in the league, I think we're putting together a nice group of weapons."

Some in the organization say Pickens reminds them of former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, the franchise's all-time leader in touchdown receptions, executive vice president Stephen Jones said this week on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio.

"He's an uber competitor, and we had one in Dez Bryant who was the same way," Jones said in the interview with "Schein on Sports," hosted by Adam Schein. "I mean, he just couldn't get enough. And boy, when the lights came on and his cleats hit the turf, he was a different guy. And it feels like George is going to be that way.

"He certainly sometimes plays with high emotion and ... as we all know, when you're playing sports and you're competing and you're playing with a lot of emotion, sometimes you can make a wrong decision here and there. We had that with Dez, but certainly he knows he wants to continue to get his hands around that, just like Dez worked at it all the time. And we feel like that it's certainly worth what comes with that in terms of what he's doing to continue to get better when he's out there competing week in and week out."

Jones added that the Cowboys did a lot of "homework" on Pickens and found that "he's well loved by his teammates."

"They want him on their team. And we felt the same way about Dez. And we just feel like he's going to bring something here to our organization that we need in terms of an edge and bringing that energy of competition to the field, day in, day out, week in, week out," Jones said.