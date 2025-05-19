Stephen A. Smith and Ryan Clark discuss the Steelers' prospects this season with the team's current QBs as Pittsburgh waits on a decision from Aaron Rodgers. (1:20)

Open Extended Reactions

Free agent signings, trade acquisitions and draft picks have reshaped all 32 NFL rosters by this point of the 2025 offseason. But some unsigned free agents are still looking for new teams, and we always see a few late trades before training camps start in July.

With that in mind, let's find ideal landing spots for 11 veteran free agents and three players who could be dealt. When I evaluate player-to-team matches, I'm looking at how each guy fits in a scheme, how each might be able to help immediately and whether the team has the cap space to add to the roster. This late in the process, most of these players will end up signing one-year, low-risk deals that include incentives to make some more cash. But they can all help somewhere.

Let's get to it, and I listed the players alphabetically within each section.

Jump to:

Free agent fits | Trade fits

Free agent fits

Keenan Allen, WR

Best team fit: Arizona Cardinals

Allen isn't as dynamic of a mover at this late stage of his career, but the 33-year-old showed with Chicago that he's still a crafty route runner who can make himself available to the quarterback. In Arizona, Allen could carve out a role as a chain-moving option for Kyler Murray.

Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. are Murray's top two targets, so Allen would compete with Zay Jones and Michael Wilson for reps. Despite a heel injury keeping him out of two games in 2024, Allen finished with at least 60 receptions for the eighth straight season.

Julian Blackmon, S

Best team fit: Buffalo Bills

Blackmon's skill set fits with the foundational split-field coverages in Buffalo's defensive system. Plus, I see him as an upgrade over Damar Hamlin in the post. Blackmon has the ability to move off his deep landmarks and make plays on the ball. He had three interceptions with the Colts last season, and four in 2023. He also recorded 85-plus tackles in each of the past two seasons.

This pickup is all about adding more range and playmaking upside to the third level of Buffalo's defense.

Amari Cooper, WR

Best team fit: New York Jets

There's a need for competition in the Jets' wide receiver room opposite of No. 1 option Garrett Wilson. With Allen Lazard and Josh Reynolds next on the depth chart, Cooper could come in and fight for work. Yes, the 30-year-old is showing signs of decline on tape, but he is still a detailed route runner who can uncover. He could be a solid target for quarterback Justin Fields on play-action concepts, getting open on deep in-breakers.

In 14 games with the Browns and Bills last season, Cooper caught 44 passes for 547 yards and four touchdowns. In nine full seasons, he has topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark seven times and caught 64 career touchdown passes.

Best team fit: Washington Commanders

Finding an ideal fit for a veteran running back isn't easy at this point in the offseason, especially for a player with Dobbins' rich injury history. He missed four games with an MCL sprain last season, yet he still managed a career high in rushing yards (905) and tied a career high in rushing touchdowns (9).

In Kliff Kingsbury's offense in Washington, I could see Dobbins providing competition for Brian Robinson Jr. as the early-down runner. Dobbins can run between the tackles and has the juice to create big plays on the ground. He took 27 carries for 10 or more yards last season.

Breaking News from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Rasul Douglas, CB

Best team fit: Seattle Seahawks

In Seattle, Douglas would compete with Josh Jobe for the No. 3 corner spot and provide overall depth in a secondary that likes to mix zone coverage (Cover 2 and Cover 3) with its man schemes.

Douglas is a physical corner with the length to disrupt the ball in the air and the willingness to set an edge against the run (five tackles for loss last season). He has the necessary skills to play zone coverage, and he uses his 6-foot-2 frame to challenge receivers on the perimeter. Douglas returned one of his five interceptions for a touchdown in 2023, and he had five pass breakups last season.

Mike Hilton, CB

Best team fit: Atlanta Falcons

A slot corner who plays with a sense of urgency, Hilton would immediately upgrade the Falcons' nickel package. He has a natural feel for playing in space as a coverage defender, with the aggressive mentality to tackle and blitz on the edges. The fit also works here in Raheem Morris' zone-heavy defense (61.2% of opponent dropbacks in 2024).

Hilton can match inside or patrol alleys as an overhang defender and blitzer. He has recorded 13 interceptions, 11.5 sacks and 34 pass breakups in eight NFL seasons.

Aaron Rodgers, QB

Best team fit: Pittsburgh Steelers

All signs are pointing at Rodgers heading to Pittsburgh, where he will have a strong run game foundation under coordinator Arthur Smith and a play-action system that can keep the pocket firm. The quick game will play a role here, too, given Rodgers' accelerated release time and field vision. And his No. 1 option would be newly acquired receiver DK Metcalf, who thrives at creating explosive plays.

But with diminished mobility and declining pocket poise, Rodgers can't consistently extend or create on second-reaction plays. He's a pocket thrower at this stage of his career, and Smith's game plan should reflect that. With the Jets in 2024, Rodgers threw 28 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. His 48.0 QBR ranked 25th in the league.

play 0:52 Schrager to McAfee: Cousins a viable candidate for Steelers if Rodgers doesn't sign Peter Schrager details to Pat McAfee how Kirk Cousins could be an option for Pittsburgh if Aaron Rodgers doesn't sign with the Steelers.

Asante Samuel Jr., CB

Best team fit: Miami Dolphins

With Jalen Ramsey potentially getting traded, Samuel could boost the Dolphins' secondary. Miami is currently relying on Kader Kohou, Artie Burns, Storm Duck, Cam Smith, Ethan Bonner and rookie Jason Marshall Jr. to fill out the rest of the CB room.

When healthy, Samuel has a playmaking mentality at cornerback and uses sudden closing speed to break on the ball. That fits in a Miami defense that played Cover 2 on 27.3% of opponent dropbacks last season, the fourth most in the league. Samuel has the traits to pattern match in man, too. A shoulder injury limited him to four games in 2024, but Samuel had six interceptions and 26 pass breakups in four seasons with the Chargers.

Justin Simmons, S

Best team fit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cincinnati and Carolina would also work here, but Simmons fits really well as an interchangeable safety opposite Antoine Winfield Jr. in Todd Bowles' defense. The Bucs played the most zone coverage in the league last season (71.7% of the time), and Simmons can spin to the post or walk down in Cover 3. He's an excellent communicator with field awareness. Simmons has picked off 32 passes over his nine-year career, including two last season.

Best team fit: Detroit Lions

The Lions took only one edge rusher in the 2025 draft (Boise State's Ahmed Hassanein), leaving a need for a veteran opposite Aidan Hutchinson. So even though Detroit released Smith in March, bringing him back on another deal makes a lot of sense.

Smith was productive after getting traded from Cleveland to Detroit before the deadline last season. In eight games with the Lions, he had four sacks and 20 pressures. He's a speed-to-power rusher who can get interior one-on-ones as a standup nose tackle or 3-technique. That'd give Detroit's new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard more matchup ability up front.

Kyzir White, LB

Best team fit: Tennessee Titans

The Titans signed linebacker Cody Barton in free agency, but there is still room for coordinator Dennard Wilson to add another veteran at the second level. White is an off-ball linebacker with run-and-hit traits, and he recorded nine tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks last season with the Cardinals. He has the pursuit speed to track the ball on the edges, with six interceptions and 16 pass breakups in his career.

In Tennessee, White has the traits to play a three-down role. Wilson can set him up on pressures to make big plays.

Top trade fits

Jaire Alexander, CB

Best team fit: Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers signed Donte Jackson to a two-year deal and Benjamin St-Juste to a one-year contract this offseason. However, if Alexander is available in a trade, he would be seen as an upgrade in Jesse Minter's defensive system. The Chargers are zone heavy, playing both single-high Cover 3 and split-safety schemes. Alexander has the play instincts and foot quickness to match routes, and his transition speed allows him to make plays on the ball. Alexander has intercepted 12 passes and broken up 57 in his career.

Trey Hendrickson, Edge

Best team fit: Green Bay Packers

After being granted permission to seek a trade in March, Hendrickson is refusing to play with the Bengals until he receives a new contract. If no deal comes together, Green Bay would be the perfect landing spot for him, as he'd pair well with Rashan Gary in Jeff Hafley's defensive system. Lukas Van Ness, a 2023 first-rounder, is still developing at this stage, so there is a path for Green Bay to add more to its defensive line.

Hendrickson is a relentless defender off the edge, with a deep toolbox of counters and a knack for making plays late in the down. His 17.5 sacks and 65 pressures were league highs in 2024. This would be a big-time get for the Packers' defense, which tied for the eighth-most sacks last season (45).

play 2:13 Orlovsky: Bengals aren't Super Bowl contenders without Hendrickson Pat McAfee and Dan Orlovsky talk about Trey Hendrickson's contract dispute with the Bengals.

Jalen Ramsey, CB

Best team fit: Los Angeles Rams

Miami general manager Chris Grier said the team is looking at offers for Ramsey, who is no longer a blue-chip defender at age 30. The Rams could use his skill set, as his jolt of speed and ball production would upgrade their secondary. They'd also have to give up a lot less this time around to acquire him.

Ramsey can still pattern match vertically downfield, and he still has high-end backfield vision in zone coverage. He would also give Los Angeles more flexibility in sub packages because he can create disruptive plays as a nickel corner. He had 2 interceptions, 8 pass breakups and 6 tackles for loss in Miami last season.