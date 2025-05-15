Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Patriots starting defensive tackle Christian Barmore said Thursday that he has been cleared for football activity after having his 2024 season cut short due to a recurrence of blood clots.

Barmore, who relayed he will be a full participant when voluntary organized activities begin next week, also anticipates being ready for action in the Sept. 7 season opener against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders.

"Yeah. That's the goal. I just have to keep following the medical team, but everything is looking really well," Barmore said.

Barmore, who was limited to four games last season after landing on the non-football illness list in early December, has been a consistent participant in the Patriots' voluntary offseason program over the last six weeks. He said Thursday that he has struck up a friendly competition with defensive tackle Milton Williams, the Super Bowl LIX standout who signed a franchise-record four-year, $104 million contract with New England.

"That's my guy. We see who's the first one in the weight room. Who is the first one in the meeting room. We've been always going at it," Barmore said. "He makes me work hard. He's a helluva worker, helluva guy, helluva player."

The possibility of pairing Williams and Barmore at defensive tackle could give first-year Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel a potent 1-2 punch for a defense he hopes will "play on the opposite side of the line of scrimmage."

Barmore, a 2021 second-round pick from the University of Alabama who signed a four-year, $92 million contract extension last offseason, has played in 48 career games and totaled 139 tackles (19 for a loss) and 13.5 sacks.

He was initially diagnosed with blood clots in late July, missing the first 10 games of the season and then returning to play in four games before experiencing recurring symptoms.

On Thursday, Barmore declined a question on whether doctors know what led to the recurrence. However, he acknowledged the toll it took on him, saying he was confused and angry at the time.

"It was one of the hardest times. I felt like I did everything in my power, wanting to come back," he said. "I don't want to ever be in that situation again, or anybody in the world to go through that. That stuff was no joke. It was a hard challenge."

Asked if he has concern that there could be another recurrence, Barmore responded, "No."

He added that he's getting back to enjoying football again.

"Feeling good, more confidence in myself, back to my breathing. Talking my smack, yeah. All of that," he said. "Really blessed."