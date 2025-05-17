Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens signed journeyman nose tackle John Jenkins on Friday, filling their need for a big-bodied run stuffer.

The Ravens, who had the No. 1 run-ranked defense last season, were looking for a space-eater in the middle of their defensive line since Michael Pierce retired in March.

Earlier this month, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said the team had targeted some defensive linemen in the later rounds of the draft, but they were picked before Baltimore got on the clock.

Jenkins (6-foot-3, 327 pounds) has played the past two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, recording a career-high 61 tackles in 2023. He followed that with 46 tackles last season.

Despite being 35, Jenkins has proven very durable, playing in 45 straight games. He played a career high in snaps last season, but should get fewer plays in Baltimore's rotation with Travis Jones.

In 12 seasons, Jenkins has totaled 319 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks while playing for the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and Raiders.