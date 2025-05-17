        <
          Ravens sign veteran nose tackle John Jenkins

          • Jamison HensleyMay 17, 2025, 01:03 AM
              Jamison Hensley is a reporter covering the Baltimore Ravens for ESPN. Jamison joined ESPN in 2011, covering the AFC North before focusing exclusively on the Ravens beginning in 2013. Jamison won the National Sports Media Association Maryland Sportswriter of the Year award in 2018, and he authored a book titled: Flying High: Stories of the Baltimore Ravens. He was the Ravens beat writer for the Baltimore Sun from 2000-2011.
          OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens signed journeyman nose tackle John Jenkins on Friday, filling their need for a big-bodied run stuffer.

          The Ravens, who had the No. 1 run-ranked defense last season, were looking for a space-eater in the middle of their defensive line since Michael Pierce retired in March.

          Earlier this month, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said the team had targeted some defensive linemen in the later rounds of the draft, but they were picked before Baltimore got on the clock.

          Jenkins (6-foot-3, 327 pounds) has played the past two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, recording a career-high 61 tackles in 2023. He followed that with 46 tackles last season.

          Despite being 35, Jenkins has proven very durable, playing in 45 straight games. He played a career high in snaps last season, but should get fewer plays in Baltimore's rotation with Travis Jones.

          In 12 seasons, Jenkins has totaled 319 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks while playing for the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and Raiders.