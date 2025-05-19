Colts second-rounder JT Tuimoloau ready to silence critics

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- NFL scouts, whose jobs calls for them to punch holes in prospects, had to work hard to find flaws in former Ohio State defensive end JT Tuimoloau.

But there were questions if you looked closely enough.

Through the first 12 games of the Buckeyes' 2024 season, Tuimoloau was impressive even if his production sometimes was not. He registered six sacks, but for a player who had been an All-Big Ten selection the previous two seasons, it left a bit to be desired.

Then came the College Football Playoff.

Tuimoloau exploded with 6.5 sacks, 23 tackles and 10 tackles for loss in four postseason games, leading the Ohio State defense on its way to a national title. All the while, the Indianapolis Colts were paying particular attention.

"He played the best ball down the stretch when they needed him the most in their biggest games," Colts area scout Mike Lacy said.

This, in part, is what drove the Colts to select Tuimoloau in the second round of the NFL draft (45th pick) last month, providing them with a player they believe won't shrink at the biggest moments.

"I know the [early] production doesn't show it, but I think the playoffs was just a little glimpse of who I am," Tuimoloau said.

"He was outstanding," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said.

Those who rely on numbers as a metric by which to judge Tuimoloau might have some skepticism. He had a combined 11 sacks in his three previous seasons (2021-23) before his huge jump to 12.5 sacks as a senior.

But when you dig deeper into why his production wasn't always headline worthy, things start to make more sense. It's somewhat related to the philosophy of former Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles (now at Penn State), who arrived in Columbus in 2022 and broadened the responsibilities of his defensive ends.

"He came in my sophomore year and challenged us to drop [in coverage], to be man-on-man on certain plays, to stick, to redirect -- all the above," Tuimoloau said. "And that was just a way to showcase who I was as a player. There was nothing I was limited to doing. He trusted me with everything."

The glass-half-empty view would be to say it came at a cost. Those assorted responsibilities resulted in Tuimoloau getting fewer pass-rushing snaps.

On the other hand, he displayed the diversity of his game. Case in point: In that first season under Knowles, 2022, Tuimoloau had his breakout performance in a playoff game against Penn State with two interceptions, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

And even when his stat line wasn't as robust, his impact was still felt. Tuimoloau managed to keep it all in perspective.

"Whatever the team needs me to do, I'll do it," he said. "I'll sacrifice my own to make sure we get a win."

Another benefit, Tuimoloau said, was that the broader role forced him to dedicate extra time to watching film and meeting with coaches. That demonstrated his ability to understand and execute a wide array of duties, which only made him more appealing to NFL teams.

Some additional context: A player of Tuimoloau's stature should expect to command inordinate attention from opposing offenses, and he did. The alternative? To let him wreck their plays.

"They kind of see what we see," Lacy said of Ohio State opponents. "They see a big guy who's a real threat off the edge ... He knows he's getting extra attention. He's used to it. You just kind of see a guy strain a little bit harder, fight a little bit harder. You have to get a little bit more creative, be a little bit more savvy to beat that extra attention that you're getting, and I think he did that."

As for his role in Indianapolis this season, Tuimoloau is expected to be a rotational rusher in the Colts' deep pass-rushing unit. But he might be of use as an interior rusher in sub packages, the Colts believe, meaning he could see more playing time than expected if he earns it.

Ballard said the next step for Tuimoloau is to develop an array of pass-rush moves after relying largely on his ample power in college. But there's a confidence in the organization that Tuimoloau has the potential to duplicate some of what he did in the playoffs last season once he gains experience.

And if that happens, it will put whatever questions that remain to rest.