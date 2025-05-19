Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles have agreed to a multiyear extension with head coach Nick Sirianni, the team announced Monday.

Terms of the extension were not disclosed.

"As an organization, we have always strived to create a championship culture of sustained success," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "Nothing is more important to fostering such an environment than having tremendous leadership. Nick has embodied everything we were looking for in a head coach since we hired him four years ago. His authentic style of leadership, football intelligence, passion for the game, and growth mindset have helped to bring out the best in our team. I am excited for what the future holds for the Philadelphia Eagles."

Nick Sirianni is in elite company Nick Sirianni is 54-23 with the Eagles, including the postseason. That .701 winning percentage is the fifth best by any coach in NFL history (minimum 75 games). The four coaches ahead of him are all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Best W-L by HC, NFL history Coach W-L Win Pct. Guy Chamberlin 58-16-7 .784 Vince Lombardi 105-35-6 .750 John Madden 112-39-7 .739 Ray Flaherty 56-23-3 .709 Nick Sirianni 54-23 .701 >>Ties didn't count toward win pct. before 1972

-- ESPN Research

Lurie had hinted last month at the NFL's annual meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, that an extension would be coming soon.

Before the extension, Sirianni had been set to enter the final year of the five-year contract he signed when he was hired by the Eagles in 2021.

Sirianni, 43, is 48-20 with the Eagles and his winning percentage (.706) in the third highest in the Super Bowl era. He is 6-3 in the postseason and has guided the team to two Super Bowl appearances, including a decisive win this past February against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles suffered a 1-6 collapse down the stretch in 2023 and got off to a 2-2 start this past season, seemingly putting Sirianni on shaky ground. But the team responded by going 16-1 down the stretch, including the postseason, to deliver Philadelphia its second Lombardi Trophy.