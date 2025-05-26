Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- In 2022, the Tennessee Titans had four prime-time appearances, a stark contrast from this month's release of the 2025 schedule -- where Tennessee is set to go the whole season without any games under the lights. That's an example of how quickly things change and how the Titans have become less of a hot ticket.

After suffering through a three-win season, Tennessee ended up with the No. 1 pick, leaving the organization with nowhere to go but up. The current regime is dedicated to taking a different approach that Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker calls, "Draft, Develop, Retain."

Drafting quarterback Cam Ward first overall was part of step one, but it's obvious Tennessee's future success relies on Ward's development. Brinker laid out the three-step process last January.

"We're going to build the core of our roster through the draft, and we're going to be selective in free agency," Brinker told ESPN. "No. 2, it means we're going to emphasize player development, particularly our young players. And, No. 3, once those players are developed, we're going to be looking to retain our core performers, our very best. I grew up in this system. It's what I know, it's what I believe in."

Tennessee enters this season in a rebuilding phase -- on and off the field -- and a quick trip to downtown Nashville exemplifies just that. It's where you can find a $2.2 billion construction project for the New Nissan Stadium -- which is roaring toward completion for the 2027 season. The organization is desperately trying to find a way to jumpstart the franchise after a couple of lackluster seasons.

The last three seasons have produced a severe lack of stability leading to major change. What was shaping up to be a third consecutive AFC South title crumbled to missing the postseason in 2022 after losing the last seven regular-season games en route to going 7-10 -- the first losing season since 2015. Titans controlling owner Amy Adams-Strunk fired general manager Jon Robinson two games into the streak.

Ran Carthon was hired to be the next general manager to help right the ship. But a 6-11 finish in 2023 led to coach Mike Vrabel being fired. Brian Callahan was hired to replace Vrabel last year, but after another disappointing season (3-13), the Titans relieved Carthon of his duties.

An influx of talent is much needed for a Titans roster that doesn't have many impact players. Only six players on the roster have made the Pro Bowl. That list includes: Tony Pollard, Jeffery Simmons, Kevin Zeitler, Johnny Hekker, Morgan Cox and Tyler Lockett. Simmons and Cox are the only ones to have made it to the Pro Bowl while playing for the Titans.

Zeitler is part of a revamped offensive line that was at the forefront of new general manager Mike Borgonzi's blueprint for roster construction.

"You want to build the foundation," Borgonzi told ESPN in January at the Senior Bowl. "In terms of our philosophy, we want to really build the fronts first."

Tennessee backed that up by signing Zeitler to a one-year, $9 million contract and luring left tackle Dan Moore Jr. away from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a four-year, $80 million deal. The move allows last year's No. 7 overall pick, JC Latham, to switch back to right tackle where he excelled at Alabama. Moving Latham to right tackle should mark an improvement over last year's group of right tackles that collectively allowed 29 sacks, an NFL high for the position.

Protecting the quarterback is the top priority in the rebuild process, but the starting job won't just be handed to Ward. He'll be in what Callahan called a "competition" with last year's starter Will Levis and journeymen free agent additions Kyle Allen and Tim Boyle.

"They're all going to have opportunities to compete," Callahan said when asked how the quarterback reps will be divided up in OTAs and minicamp. "There's three quarterback jobs on most teams. Sometimes four. We're going to let them compete for all those."

Competition is one of the lessons Callahan may have learned from his first season after giving Levis the keys to the car. But eventually Levis would find himself in a mid-season quarterback battle with Mason Rudolph.

"I think we could have done a better job [last season], and our job is to do it better the next time," Callahan said. "You make adjustments, you grow, you do things differently and certainly there's parts of that that I learned lessons in, and I've learned to move forward and you try to grow and do it better the next time."

By definition, there will be a competition in that Ward will have to work his way up the depth chart. This is an opportunity for Ward to earn respect in the locker room by earning the opportunity to be the starter. Ward is up for the challenge.

"I always embrace competition," Ward said after rookie minicamp. "Anything we're doing, we compete, so it really doesn't bother me. At the end of the day it's a job so that's how you got to approach it."

The defense will have to hold up their end under second-year defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson. Simmons is the catalyst on that side of the ball. But like the offense, there is a need for a game-changer that can consistently come up with big-time plays when the Titans need it the most.

While Ward hopes to spark the offense, outside linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo -- a 2025 second-round pick, looks to add juice to the defense. Oladejo converted from inside linebacker to pass rusher last year at UCLA. The 6-foot-3, 259-pound linebacker is raw but has a collection of traits that embody being a damaging pass rusher. The Titans staff will be charged with developing Oladejo into a player opposing offenses need to be worried about.

Tennessee Titans second-round pick, Oluwafemi Oladejo, left, shakes hands with their first round pick, Cam Ward, during rookie minicamp. George Walker IV/AP

"It's a lot different, but I've learned a lot of the basics of pass rushing and playing the edge," Oladejo said. "Continue to be a better pass rusher and set the edge. There's still a lot to improve on. I feel good. But not satisfied."

Before transferring to UCLA, Oladejo competed against Ward when he was at California and Ward was at Washington State. One of Oladejo's two career interceptions came against Ward.

Now as teammates, they find themselves entrenched in the Titans' plans to help their respective sides of the football. Oladejo has already made his mark as a high-energy guy who keeps the vibes high during practice. Ward wants to do the same.

"I want to be a leader," Ward said. "I want to be there for my teammates. When everything goes down, I want to be the person to liven everybody back up."