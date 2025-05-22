Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The reconstruction of the New York Giants' roster took place this offseason in free agency and the draft. It was the result of the massive amount of work that needs to be done to reestablish the legitimacy of the franchise.

The Giants added a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and veteran backup with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston before taking Jaxson Dart with their second first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Restocking that position, the "No. 1 issue" this offseason according to owner John Mara, was a must.

It was just one portion of the offseason plan. General manager Joe Schoen added a potential Pro Bowl edge rusher with Abdul Carter in the draft. He signed another versatile pass rusher in Chauncey Golston as a free agent. He solidified the interior of the defensive line with three big bodies (two in free agency and one in the third round of the draft) and reshaped almost the entire secondary, creating optimism that the defense can be the strength and identity of this team.

A lot of work was done in the span of a few months. Restocking the roster was a must off a 3-14 season that was somewhat predictable.

At this time last year, ESPN senior writer Mike Clay had the Giants' roster (based on analytics and projections) ranked 32nd out of 32 teams. A large contingent of fans objected, but history proved him right, or at least not far off.

Clay has the Giants' roster ranked 24th this year. It may seem minimal, but it's a step in the right direction. The defense, based on its talent, is sixth. New York is clearly better positioned talent-wise to have some success this season. The hope is that the talent resuscitates the franchise.

There doesn't seem to be much doubt the Giants are better. It's just ... by how much? And where?

Let's look position by position if they're better, worse or the same:

Quarterback: Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito vs. Wilson, Winston, Dart, DeVito

Wilson has a significantly better résumé than Jones does and is the Day 1 starter. Winston brings more starting experience as the backup. But the biggest difference is that the Giants seemingly have a quarterback of the future on the roster in Dart.

Result: Better

Running back: Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary, Eric Gray, Dante Miller vs. Tracy, Singletary, Gray, Miller, Cam Skattebo

Tracy should be even better in his second season, and the Giants added Skattebo in the fourth round this year. Skattebo brings the physical style they were looking for as a complement to Tracy and Singletary. He also brings an ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and block.

Result: Better

Wide receiver: Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, Allen Robinson vs. Nabers, Slayton, Robinson, Hyatt, Lil' Jordan Humphrey

Not much has changed here at the top after re-signing Slayton. The hope is that the talent will show with better quarterback play. Clay still has them ranked middle of the road as a group.

Result: Same

Tight end: Daniel Bellinger, Theo Johnson, Chris Manhertz, Jack Stoll vs. Bellinger, Johnson, Manhertz, Greg Dulcich, Thomas Fidone II

The top of the depth chart looks the same. Fidone was a seventh-round selection this year. It's still considered a bottom-half-of-the-league unit for the Giants unless Johnson blossoms in his second season. The team is extremely high on his prospects.

Result: Same

Offensive line: Andrew Thomas, Jon Runyan, John Michael Schmitz Jr., Greg Van Roten, Jermaine Eluemunor vs. Thomas, Runyan, Schmitz, Van Roten, Eluemunor

Players were added as backups. James Hudson and Stone Forsythe don't change much. Fifth-round rookie Marcus Mbow has potential. The hope is that this group (specifically Thomas) is healthier this season. If not, at least they have better backup plans. The offensive line is still somewhat of a concern.

Result: Same

Defensive line: Dexter Lawrence II, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Jordan Phillips, Ryder Anderson, D.J. Davidson, Jordon Riley, Elijah Chatman vs. Lawrence, Nunez-Roches, Davidson, Riley, Chatman, Darius Alexander, Roy Robertson-Harris, Jeremiah Ledbetter

Depth was a serious problem last season. The Giants addressed that in a major way this offseason, capping it by taking Alexander in the third round. Robertson-Harris and Ledbetter should help their run-stuffing woes.

Result: Better

Outside linebacker: Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Boogie Basham, Tomon Fox vs. Burns, Thibodeaux, Carter, Fox, Chauncey Golston

This might be the most improved group of the bunch. Carter, the No. 3 pick this year, has the potential to be a star and make this a significant position of strength.

Result: Better

Inside linebacker: Bobby Okereke, Micah McFadden, Darrian Beavers, Darius Muasau, Dyontae Johnson vs. Okereke, McFadden, Muasau, Johnson, Chris Board

The Giants are relying on a bounce-back year from Okereke.

Result: Same

Cornerback: Deonte Banks, Cor'Dale Flott, Dru Phillips, Nick McCloud, Isaiah Simmons, David Long Jr. vs. Paulson Adebo, Banks, Flott, Phillips, Tre Hawkins III

The addition of Adebo should take some pressure off Banks, who wasn't ready for the No. 1 CB role. It also adds a veteran presence to the room.

Result: Better

Safety: Jason Pinnock, Tyler Nubin, Dane Belton, Jalen Mills vs. Jevon Holland, Nubin, Belton

Holland, who was signed as a free agent from the Miami Dolphins, is an upgrade over Pinnock. Nubin should improve in Year 2 and Belton is a quality player. This looks to be a good group.

Result: Better

Special teams: K Graham Gano, P Jamie Gillan, KR Gunner Olszewski vs. K Gano, P Gillan, KR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Subbing out Olszewski for Smith-Marsette, who both are pretty good returners.

Result: Same

That's a total of 11 position groups. Six are better than they were at this time last year, five are the same. None are perceived as worse. Four of the five defensive position groups are improved.

That should, theoretically, make the Giants a better team in 2025, which they hope leads to more wins. It seems pretty clear the Giants have a more talented roster.

"Yeah, on paper," Schoen said after the draft. "Until we go out and do it, it doesn't matter. It's just on paper now."

Considering we're in the "on paper" portion of the NFL offseason, it's better than the alternative. At this point last year, it seemed obvious it was going to be a long season. They finished with three wins.

At least this year, there is more realistic optimism. Clay has the Giants' win projection at 6.6 wins.