The tush push lives on.

The Green Bay Packers' proposal to ban the tush push play -- popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles -- failed at the NFL spring meeting in Eagan, Minnesota, on Wednesday.

The Eagles' lobbying efforts (which included flying in retired center Jason Kelce) may have paid off. The proposal needed 24 votes to pass, but sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the final vote was 22-10.

The Eagles immediately took to social media to celebrate, posting a 26-minute YouTube video of their best tush push moments. But the Eagles weren't the only ones in the NFL world who were happy the play remains legal.

From current and former star players to other teams, here's how the NFL world reacted to the tush push staying.

And push on we will pic.twitter.com/HK0kQ9LmFK — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 21, 2025

Jason Kelce at the Tush Push meeting pic.twitter.com/RqrrlgrVNQ — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) May 21, 2025