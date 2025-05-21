Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll was carefully optimistic when addressing the health of starting defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on Wednesday.

Following the team's OTA practice, Carroll called Wilkins' rehab from a Jones fracture in his left foot a "difficult" process, and the former Miami Dolphin is not ready to participate in practice yet. However, Carroll views time as their biggest ally in the situation.

Wilkins was in attendance at practice, but he did not have a helmet, nor did he participate in drills and the 11-on-11 period.

"He's not ready to get back out [on the field]," Carroll said. "We're in the midst of a long [and] challenging process. So fortunately, there's a lot of time, and we're going to take every bit of it."

Carroll added that the team has been diligent in helping Wilkins get back to full strength, and the 29-year-old has been on board with the process.

"But it has been challenging," he added.

Last offseason, Wilkins signed a four-year, $110 million deal, with $84.75 million guaranteed, with Las Vegas after he spent five seasons in Miami, where he posted a career-best nine sacks in 2023.

Wilkins' first season in the Silver and Black was cut short after he underwent season-ending surgery for the Jones fracture. He collected 17 tackles, 2 sacks and 6 quarterback hits in just five games.

Wilkins was among a handful of Raiders defensive players who suffered serious injuries during the 2024 campaign. Edge rusher Malcolm Koonce tore an ACL before the start of the season. Maxx Crosby had season-ending ankle surgery after playing in 12 games.

Crosby, who practiced entirely Wednesday, said he feels 100% and able to play freely without any hesitation.

"Being able to fully be myself, not hesitate on any type of cut, is the best feeling on the planet," Crosby said. "I'm having so much fun out here."