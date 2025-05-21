Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans quarterback Cam Ward has signed his rookie contract.

Ward represented himself in the negotiations for the deal, which is worth $48.7 million dollars over four years and fully guaranteed. Like all first-round picks, his contract also includes a fifth-year option.

The Titans selected Ward with the No.1 pick in the draft last month. Ward was on the field for rookie minicamp and OTAs despite not having a deal in place at the time. He has already established himself as a leader with the team.

"It's the leadership ability and the way he's able to make those around him better." Titans coach Brian Callahan has said of Ward. "The guys that transcend have a unique ability to connect with their teammates and then raise the level of everyone around them."

Callahan is coming off a 3-14 finish in his first year as the Titans' coach. Tennessee hopes Callahan's previous experience working with quarterbacks will help Ward's development. Since entering the NFL in 2010, Callahan has coached quarterbacks Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford, Derek Carr, and Joe Burrow.

Tennessee signed veteran free agent backups Kyle Allen and Tim Boyle in March. The Titans' quarterback room currently consists of Ward, Allen, Boyle and Will Levis, who has two years left on his rookie contract after being selected with the 33rd pick in 2023.

Ward, who was a zero-star recruit out of high school and began his collegiate career at Incarnate Word, is the first No. 1 overall pick that played FCS football since 1979. His five-year college career included two seasons at Incarnate Word, two at Washington State and one at Miami. He set the career combined FCS (71) and FBS (87) record with 158 touchdown passes.