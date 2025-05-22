Adam Schefter says the Vikings always intended for J.J. McCarthy to be their QB1 heading into this season. (0:53)

J.J. McCarthy and his fiancée are having a baby.

Katya Kuropas, whom the new Minnesota Vikings quarterback proposed to in January 2024, made the announcement on a joint Instagram post on Wednesday night. The couple revealed they are expecting a boy and that he is due to arrive in September.

Kuropas' post included a video where the two showed off their baby's ultrasound photos.

McCarthy was taken with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft after a stellar career with the Michigan Wolverines. He tore his meniscus in the preseason and missed the entire 2024 season due to injury.