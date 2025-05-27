Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Dak Prescott looked left toward George Pickens while dropping back. Quickly, Prescott shifted his eyes to the right and fired a completion to Jalen Tolbert for a modest gain in the second of the Dallas Cowboys' three organized team activities last week.

Immediately, Prescott walked over to Pickens for a short conversation and a tap on the helmet.

Not long thereafter, the same scenario unfolded, but this time Prescott threw the ball to Pickens in front of a defender. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Pickens made an adjustment on the route and pulled in an easy catch.

It was a subtle moment in late May that the Cowboys hope pays off for them in a larger way during the regular season.

Pickens has been a Cowboy for less than a month since being acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the excitement his arrival has brought to the organization is palpable from ownership to the coaches to the players.

The Cowboys knew they needed more at the wide receiver position, and the combination of Pickens and CeeDee Lamb could give them one of the best one-two punches in the NFL.

"Man, we complement each other very well," Lamb said. "Obviously, he's a tall figure. His ability to go up and get the ball at the highest point is amazing. I don't think anybody in the league can really ... he's up there with the guys in the league as far as 50/50 balls, deep threat. Anything as far as running routes, it's pretty good. It's good to see."

George Pickens (13) recently got his first reps in with the Cowboys since being acquired from the Steelers. AP Photo/Jessica Tobias

Pickens' assimilation to the Cowboys has been smooth. It helps that he and Lamb have a previous relationship. They have worked out together over the years and have respected each other from afar. Recently, they attended the charity softball game held by Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

At last week's OTA that was open to the media, they were constantly connected, either working on the Jugs machine during the special teams' portion of the workout or between plays.

What can Pickens learn from the 6-2, 200-pound Lamb?

"Just intermediate stuff," Pickens said. "He's got great feet, stepping in certain places. He steps in place a lot, which means he can get where he's going fast and in a short space. And he's tall. A lot of people don't know he's kind of tall."

In 2020, Lamb, a rookie, leaned on veteran Amari Cooper. Now he can do the same for Pickens, even if there is only a two-year age gap.

"When I was a rookie, I was still a student of the game, and I was excited to learn, anxious to learn and stay in my books and asking questions, which is what [Pickens] is doing," Lamb said. "Fast forward five years later, now the roles are reversed. Still grateful again, I can't appreciate Coop enough for the knowledge that he's given me. Man, he's impacted my career for the long haul."

When Prescott was a rookie in 2016, the Cowboys had Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley as his top wide receiver threats. In 2018, the Cowboys traded for Cooper midseason and the quarterback's productivity took off. In 2019, he had two 1,000-yard receivers in Cooper and Michael Gallup.

In 2020, Lamb showed up. By Lamb's second year, he was a Pro Bowler. In 2023, he led the NFL in catches with 135, setting team records for receptions and receiving yards (1,749).

With Lamb and Pickens, defenses will be challenged because, as Prescott said, they can't double-team everybody.

"Looking at the guy's tape, you see what he does, the kind of receiver he is. He's going to win on one-on-ones. He can win two versus one if he has to," Prescott said. "Very, very talented guy. When you can add him alongside a CeeDee and the rest of the weapons we have, I'm super excited."

Pickens is in the early stages of learning the Cowboys' offense but doesn't think it will be difficult to master. From the official offseason work that concludes June 12 with minicamp to the unofficial offseason work that follows with Prescott holding throwing sessions before training camp in July, he believes there is enough time.

"Offensively, plays are kind of universal all across the league," he said.

Pickens came to the Cowboys with some questions after his three years with the Steelers. Tardiness was an issue. Outbursts on the field and sidelines were an issue.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer likes what he has seen so far.

"I see a guy that's maturing. I see a guy that we're excited to put out there and watch him grow and get better," Schottenheimer said. "He obviously is a tremendous athlete, but I love watching him in meetings, because in meetings, he's been so dialed in, taking great notes.

"He knows he's a little bit behind, not a lot but a little bit behind in terms of what the veterans are doing. But his intentionality in the meeting room has been really cool for me to see."