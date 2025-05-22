Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson voices his excitement about returning to the football field after suffering a fractured tibia and fibula last season. (0:25)

Open Extended Reactions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson says he's fully cleared to return for football activities.

The Pro Bowl edge rusher, speaking to reporters for the first time since last year's season-ending leg injury, couldn't hide his excitement about reentering the mix.

Hutchinson said he didn't have any setbacks during the lengthy rehab process, adding he always knew he would get back to normal form after suffering a gruesome fractured tibia and fibula injury in Week 6 at Dallas.

"I'm rolling with the boys now and it feels like I'm back to being myself again," Hutchinson said Thursday. "I'm really looking forward to the season. I think this is the most excited I've been for OTAs in my life. This is the biggest hiatus I've had without playing ball, so I'm pumped."

After a strong start to the 2024 season, Hutchinson was carted off the field at AT&T Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 13. During his time away, Hutchinson pushed through psychological, physical and spiritual hurdles while fighting back.

"In those moments, you try to look at all the silver linings that you can in order to make it make sense a little bit and still, at the end of the day, you're still questioning, 'why?'" Hutchinson said. "That's why you dive into faith, and that's kind of what I did, and it was a very challenging time for a few months.

"You want to be a part of the winning that was going on, and as much as I was part of the team, when you're not really there, you don't really feel like you're a part of it. When I kind of was able to get back on my feet again, that's why I was trying to be as involved as I could."

Hutchinson was an early frontrunner to win the Defensive Player of the Year award last season. Despite missing Detroit's final 12 games, he still finished with 7.5 sacks in 2024, which were the most through five games by a Lions player since William Gay in 1983, according to ESPN Research.

Entering Week 6, the former No. 2 overall draft selection also led the NFL in sacks, pressures and pass rush win rate even with the Lions coming off their bye week in Dallas. He was chasing the NFL's single-season sack record of 22.5 held by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt and had a legitimate shot. He has no doubt that he can pick back up where he left off.

"I think a lot of people believe that that is kind of my ceiling, but I still believe that I'm gonna continue to push for those greater heights," Hutchinson said. "I'm 24, I'm still a young dude and I don't think that's the peak."

Hutchinson wasn't the only key loss last season on the Lions defense, which still managed to finish as the NFL's No. 7 overall defense despite injuries to several key players, including Alim McNeill and Carlton Davis III.

This year, the Lions will also have to adjust to new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard after Aaron Glenn took over as head coach of the New York Jets.

"Watching the defense, it was inspiring," Hutchinson said. "There's dudes rolling out there that it was like, I'm sure y'all didn't even know their names and my coach was like, 'Dude, I got guys out there that just got here three days ago.'

"But to see the way they played is a testament to [Glenn] and a testament to those guys buying into what we were doing, and as far as if I was gonna play in the Super Bowl? I guess we'll never know."

The Lions' offense and defense hasn't crossed paths often throughout their offseason program, which includes rookie minicamp and organized team activities, but Hutchinson's return has sparked enthusiasm around the organization and among teammates.

"His presence means a lot to not only the defensive side, but to us," Lions All-Pro offensive tackle Penei Sewell said. "His work ethic, just that type of energy, everyone just gravitates to. And we all want to be that type of guy and come in each and every day relentless and be relentless effort both in the classroom and on the field."

Veteran defensive tackle DJ Reader said it was good to see Hutchinson moving around as they now embark on a path to reaching the 2025 season.

"Knowing just from what I know about him and what I know about how he's built, it's nothing better than to get out there and start proving yourself that you are, and you've put in a lot of work to get back to this point," Reader said. "So, I know he's feeling pretty good."