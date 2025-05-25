Dan Graziano details the Jaguars' plan with Travis Hunter as he prepares to play both offense and defense in the NFL. (0:54)

How will Jaguars develop Travis Hunter on offense and defense? (0:54)

Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter capped a momentous month by getting married to Leanna De La Fuente on Saturday in Tennessee.

Hunter, 22, and De La Fuente, 23, met at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia, and dated throughout Hunter's three-year college career at Jackson State and Colorado. The couple got engaged in February 2024.

Per a video circulating online, Hunter gifted his new wife a black Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Brabus 800 worth more than $200,000.

The Jaguars traded up three spots in last month's NFL draft to select Hunter with the No. 2 pick. Hunter participated in Colorado's graduation ceremony on May 8 -- wearing Jaguars pajama pants, which he said was the first thing he purchased the night he was drafted, under his gown -- and was back in Jacksonville two days later for the team's rookie minicamp.