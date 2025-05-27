Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Michael Penix Jr. dropped back, took a look to his left and let the ball fly on a rope. There were three seconds left in the first half of the Atlanta Falcons' Week 18 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Penix saw Drake London in single coverage against Panthers rookie cornerback Shemar Bartholomew and just put the ball in London's vicinity, playing the odds that his best receiver would haul it in. And he did, for a 20-yard touchdown catch. Penix got the pass to London's back shoulder, so he was the only one who could catch it.

"Just giving those guys a chance, just giving those opportunities to make those big-time plays because they're playmakers, and that's what they're going to do with the ball in their hands," Penix said after the game.

That was only Penix's third week getting full-time reps with London and the Falcons' first-team receivers after he was named starting quarterback following Kirk Cousins' benching. Those connections and chemistry were still very much in their nascent stages.

For Atlanta to excel in 2025, Penix and his wide receivers need to jell in a major way. That process has already begun, as the quarterback and his receivers have gotten together in the offseason ahead of voluntary offseason practices, which begin this week.

Penix has been clear that he believes the Falcons have a chance to have the best offense in the NFL. For that to happen -- a winning season and playoff berth to follow -- that trust between quarterback and receivers needs to continue to develop.

Michael Penix Jr. will be looking to celebrate with Drake London much more during his first full season as the Falcons quarterback. Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"[Penix and London] were able to connect in the offseason together, and then obviously we've been on the grass for a couple of weeks now, but I think it'll just continue to grow for the limited amount of reps that they did have going into those games," Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said. "And very impressive to see ... they might've prepped a play one time in practice, and they took it to the field and had success. So, I think it continues to grow."

London had career highs in catches (100), receiving yards (1,271) and touchdowns (9) in 2024. And those numbers came despite a five-game stretch for Cousins that included one touchdown pass and nine interceptions. In ESPN's analytics-driven Receivers Score, London finished eighth among wide receivers and was tied for second in getting open among receivers with at least 100 targets.

"I wouldn't trade Drake for anybody," Robinson said.

It wasn't just London who stood out for the Falcons last year from a receiving standpoint. Darnell Mooney, a free agent signing from the Chicago Bears, had a career-high five touchdowns to go along with 992 yards on 64 receptions. Ray-Ray McCloud III had a career year across the board, setting personal marks in catches (62) and receiving yards (686).

London, Mooney and McCloud are likely to be Penix's top receivers going into 2025, like they were the final three games of last season. Tight end Kyle Pitts was also someone Penix developed a trust with quickly at the end of 2024.

That is a solid group, but Falcons wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard is bullish on the names beyond those regulars, as well. Hilliard said the team is "better from a depth standpoint" at wide receiver in 2025 than it was last year.

Atlanta is "expecting a big jump" from Casey Washington in his second year in the league. He was a sixth-round pick in 2024 and developed a chemistry on the second team with Penix quickly, as did Chris Blair, another player Hilliard expects to see more time this season. Washington and Blair combined for only two catches last year.

There's also KhaDarel Hodge, a special teams ace who had the game-winning touchdown catch last year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home on "Thursday Night Football." Hodge is the incumbent for the fourth wide receiver role. Washington, Blair and several others such as Jesse Matthews, Dylan Drummond and return specialist Jamal Agnew will compete for the remaining spots.

But there are new faces who can push through during OTAs and training camp, including undrafted free agents Nick Nash and Quincy Skinner Jr. Nash made several nice catches during rookie minicamp and was an All-American at San José State last season with an FBS-leading 16 touchdown catches. Hilliard also sung the praises of former CFL star Makai Polk and David Sills V, who has started seven games in three seasons with the New York Giants and Denver Broncos. Hilliard said Sills recently got up to 22 mph in sprints.

"[Nash has] got a chance [to make the team], and really all of them do and that's what's going to be fun about the process of watching this thing," Hilliard said.

Ultimately, though, it will all begin and end with London, who just had his fifth-year contract option picked up for 2026. With Penix, London and Bijan Robinson, the Falcons might have three franchise offensive stars at 25 years old and younger. London and Robinson are still just 23.

"Since [London] walked in the door, day one, his makeup, competitiveness -- he just keeps ascending," Falcons assistant general manager Kyle Smith said. "He's got to take that next jump and he's taken on more of a leadership role and all those things."