The Las Vegas Raiders and two-time All-Pro punter AJ Cole have agreed to a four-year, $15.8 million contract extension with $11 million guaranteed, multiple sources told ESPN on Monday.

The deal makes Cole the highest-paid punter in the NFL.

Cole, 29, was entering the final season of his four-year, $12 million deal, which he signed in 2021. He's now under contract for the next five seasons.

Cole, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has been one of the top players at his position. He has finished within the top five in yards per punt for four straight seasons. He placed first in that category in 2021, averaging 50 yards per attempt.

In 2023, he was named first-team All-Pro for the second time in his career. Last season, Cole averaged 50.8 yards per attempt -- second best in the NFL -- and had 27 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Cole is among a few Raiders players to receive contract extensions this offseason. Las Vegas signed star defensive end Maxx Crosby to a three-year, $106.5 million extension that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at the time.

Last month, new starting quarterback Geno Smith signed a two-year, $75 million extension after being acquired from the Seattle Seahawks.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and left tackle Kolton Miller are seeking new deals, as they are set to become free agents in 2026.

