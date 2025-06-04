J.J. Watt tells Pat McAfee that Trey Hendrickson's situation could have been avoided if the front office had handled his payout earlier. (1:58)

We're less than 100 days out from the 2025 NFL season, and there are still a handful of stars who could be moved to new teams. Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins didn't show up to the start of OTAs last week, Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson refuses to practice without a new contract, and the Dolphins' front office has made it clear it's looking to trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

How could this play out over the rest of the offseason? Could Cousins, Hendrickson and Ramsey really get traded? And if so, what would these veterans warrant on the market? We asked four ESPN NFL analysts and experts to craft realistic trade offers for all three players. Then we had our NFL Nation reporters pick the best deal, playing the role of general manager for the team they cover.

Here's how our market simulation played out, starting with each player's current situation and ending with a verdict on a potential new landing spot.

Jump to a player:

Cousins | Hendrickson | Ramsey

The latest on a potential Kirk Cousins trade

The relationship between the Falcons and Cousins has been wrought with drama, going back to the four-year deal he signed last offseason. He accidentally snitched on the Falcons for tampering in his introductory news conference before expressing displeasure over the Michael Penix Jr. selection after the 2024 draft. Cousins was then benched for Penix in Week 16 after throwing 18 touchdown passes and 16 interceptions. And during Super Bowl week, Cousins admitted he was dealing with an injury late in the season, which the Atlanta brass didn't know about.

Penix is the starter, and the organization has said it is comfortable with Cousins as the backup. The Falcons figure if they're set to pay Cousins $27.5 million of guaranteed money in 2025, they might as well hold onto him -- or at least get something in return. He wants to be a starter, pleading his case to be released in a phone meeting with team owner Arthur Blank. And he does have a no-trade clause.

For the Falcons, a team taking on the bulk of Cousins' guaranteed money is the priority if a trade comes together. He is due a $10 million bonus in 2026. -- Marc Raimondi, Falcons reporter

Four hypothetical trade offers for Cousins

Jeremy Fowler's offer:

Falcons get: QB Kenny Pickett, 2026 sixth-round pick, cash considerations

Browns get: Cousins, 2026 seventh-round pick

Why this deal makes sense for both sides: This destination always made the most sense for Cousins, who has a long history with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski from their time together in Minnesota. After going through OTAs and minicamp, the Browns might realize they need another veteran to compete for the starting job. Cleveland currently has Joe Flacco, rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders and Pickett competing for the QB1 spot with Deshaun Watson out (Achilles).

The Falcons could strike a deal where they front $17.5 million of Cousins' guaranteed money for 2025, and Pickett would be Atlanta's new QB2.

Dan Graziano's offer:

Falcons get: 2026 fifth-round pick, 2027 seventh-round pick and cash considerations

Vikings get: Cousins

Why this deal makes sense for both sides: Well, it makes sense for all three sides, really, counting Cousins himself. He wants a chance to start and could use his no-trade clause to nix a deal to any place he doesn't want to go. But if he has to be a backup, we know he liked living in Minnesota and playing for the Vikings. Plus, J.J. McCarthy is still an unknown after his major knee injury, so maybe this could turn into more than just a QB2 destination.

In this scenario, the Vikings would agree to pay $10 million of the guaranteed money on Cousins' contract for 2025.

Ben Solak's offer:

Falcons get: 2026 sixth-round draft pick (can become a fifth-rounder with performance conditions)

Steelers get: Cousins, cash considerations

Why this deal makes sense for both sides: The Steelers' quarterback room is about as thin as one could get ahead of training camp. And if signing Aaron Rodgers falls through, the Steelers must trade for a veteran who can start. Mason Rudolph is currently No. 1 on the depth chart.

Cousins is a good fit for coordinator Arthur Smith's offense, which doesn't need its quarterback to move much out of the pocket. This late of a draft pick is close to Cousins' value, and I'd imagine the Falcons are still willing to swallow $20 million -- maybe even more -- of his salary to get this deal done.

play 2:25 Why Stephen A., Clark are against Kirk Cousins as Plan B for Steelers Stephen A. Smith and Ryan Clark explain why they have zero confidence in Kirk Cousins as the potential next quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Seth Walder's offer:

Falcons get: QB Sam Howell, cash considerations

Vikings get: Cousins

Why this deal makes sense for both sides: The key to the compensation for a Cousins deal is how much of his guaranteed money the acquiring team will take on. I'll raise Dan's offer and say the Vikings pay $12 million of it. This would allow Atlanta to save a little face and get out of the situation with a different backup quarterback.

For Minnesota, the upgrade at backup QB is more important because of the McCarthy situation. Cousins will have to accept a lesser role with his old team, but at least he'd be reunited with coach Kevin O'Connell.

The verdict: Cleveland's offer has the most upside

All of these are compelling for the Falcons. But for Cousins, both offers from the Vikings are dead on arrival. He wants to start, and he more than likely won't do that in Minnesota. Even if he loved living there, this would be basically the same situation as Atlanta (being behind McCarthy instead of Penix). Using his no-trade clause, Cousins would likely nix the Vikings.

Solak's offer with the Steelers would be a great scheme fit for the signal-caller, but the Browns' offer works in more ways. For the Falcons, they get Pickett, who showed with the Eagles last season that he could be a serviceable backup. Most importantly for Atlanta, it would be relieved of $10 million of Cousins' 2025 guaranteed money. Meanwhile, he would be reunited with Stefanski and likely start in Cleveland over the rest of its QB options. A win for all. -- Raimondi

The latest on a potential Trey Hendrickson trade

Hendrickson turns 31 in December and wants a long-term contract -- he's set to earn $15.8 million this season and is an unrestricted free agent in 2026. The All-Pro edge rusher is the NFL's reigning sack leader (17.5), and Cincinnati doesn't have many proven pass-rush options outside of him.

The Bengals granted Hendrickson permission to seek a trade in March, but no team has offered the desired compensation. Cincinnati has the cap space ($24.7 million, per Roster Management System) to work out a new deal with him, so there is a path that keeps Hendrickson with the Bengals. But a trade package that features a potential multiyear starter and one or two top-100 draft picks could help the Bengals better maximize their championship window with quarterback Joe Burrow. -- Ben Baby, Bengals reporter

Four hypothetical trade offers for Hendrickson

Jeremy Fowler's offer:

Bengals get: 2026 second-round pick, 2027 fifth-round pick

Colts get: Hendrickson

Why this deal makes sense for both sides: This sort of urgent move from Indy general manager Chris Ballard would solidify the edge of new coordinator Lou Anarumo's defense. Anarumo would gladly reunite with Hendrickson after they spent four seasons together in Cincinnati.

It's clear the Bengals aren't getting a first-rounder for Hendrickson -- or else a deal would have been done by now -- but the elite pass rusher still has immense value. They would be smart to capitalize on a trade like this if they aren't going to pay him what he wants. The Colts have around $20 million in cap space to orchestrate a new contract for Hendrickson.

Dan Graziano's offer:

Bengals get: 2026 second-round pick

Bills get: Hendrickson

Why this deal makes sense for both sides: The Bengals have made it clear they don't want to give away Hendrickson, so I'm not even sure the Bills' (likely late) second-rounder would be enough. But if the Bengals' demands drop, I could see Buffalo pouncing to secure the veteran edge rusher it needs to take down Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs.

With offseason pickup Joey Bosa already injured, this move would help the Bills' pass rush add a stronger, healthier option. Hendrickson might not get the new contract of his dreams, but perhaps Bills general manager Brandon Beane could sell him on an improved chance to get to the Super Bowl.

Ben Solak's offer:

Bengals get: 2026 second-round pick, 2027 fourth-round pick (can become a third-rounder with performance conditions)

Lions get: Hendrickson, 2026 fifth-round pick

Why this deal makes sense for both sides: Lions general manager Brad Holmes has acknowledged the fan base wants a secondary edge rusher far more than he does, but I imagine a player of Hendrickson's caliber would change Holmes' calculus slightly. Hendrickson isn't the sort of run defender the Lions might prioritize, yet a pass-rush duo of Aidan Hutchinson and Hendrickson might be the scariest in the NFL.

The Lions are still legitimate Super Bowl contenders and should behave as such with aggressive veteran trades. They have plenty of cap space to extend Hendrickson, which he would demand of an acquiring team.

Seth Walder's offer:

Bengals get: DT Jer'Zhan Newton, 2026 third-round pick, 2027 seventh-round pick

Commanders get: Hendrickson

Why this deal makes sense for both sides: Washington is in win-now mode, but Dorance Armstrong is its best edge rusher. Adding Hendrickson, who recorded the second-best pass rush win rate at edge last season (24%), would be a huge boost.

Losing Newton would make an old defense older, but the Commanders have strong veteran options on the interior defensive line in Daron Payne, Javon Kinlaw and Deatrich Wise Jr. (who can move inside if needed). By including Newton in the deal, the Commanders can put together a feasible package without a second-round pick -- they lost their 2026 second-round selection as part of the trade for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. Newton would be appealing to the Bengals as immediate help.

play 1:21 Why Graziano suspects big paydays could come for star edge rushers Dan Graziano evaluates the contract landscape for the NFL's top pass rushers, including Trey Hendrickson, Micah Parsons and T.J. Watt.

The verdict: Detroit's offer could get the job done

Solak's offer is very good for the Bengals. Let's say the Lions give Hendrickson a three-year deal worth $90 million. It is less than what the Texans gave Danielle Hunter in terms of average annual value ($35.6 million), which would be a bargain for Detroit if Hendrickson continues his All-Pro form. And for the Bengals, trading him to an NFC contender instead of an in-conference rival such as the Bills is an added bonus.

By acquiring picks 2026 and 2027, the value of the trade would be prolonged for the Bengals over the course of those players' respective rookie deals. Based on ESPN's trade models and the Fitzgerald-Spielberger basis of trade evaluation, this offer actually gives the Bengals a good return. With Cincinnati tying up money in Burrow and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins through 2028, finding quality players at a value can help the Bengals maximize their championship window with this trio.

Trading Hendrickson would place more pressure on Joseph Ossai, Myles Murphy and Cam Sample to increase their productivity on the defensive line. The Bengals could also use their extra cap space to add depth to the unit, perhaps with a designated pass rusher on third downs. -- Baby

The latest on a potential Jalen Ramsey trade

Shortly before the Dolphins took the field for OTAs last week, coach Mike McDaniel declined to elaborate on Ramsey, whom the team decided to move on from in April.

"Nothing has changed," McDaniel said of the three-time first-team All-Pro. When asked for more details, McDaniel simply reiterated his focus was on the players who are on the field practicing.

Ramsey is likely to be traded before the regular season begins, despite signing a three-year, $72 million extension last September. General manager Chris Grier's decision to part ways with Ramsey points toward an off-field disconnect between team and player, considering Miami actively searched for a starting cornerback early in free agency.

The Dolphins sent tight end Hunter Long and a third-round pick to the Rams for Ramsey in 2023, so there won't likely be a massive trade deficit when a deal materializes. The larger issue is how much of Ramsey's $20.2 million in guaranteed salary will be covered by his new team. The Dolphins have already paid his $4 million roster bonus for 2025. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques, Dolphins reporter

Four hypothetical trade offers for Ramsey

Jeremy Fowler's offer:

Dolphins get: 2026 fifth-round pick, 2026 sixth-round pick, cash considerations

Rams get: Ramsey

Why this deal makes sense for both sides: This trade offer does not involve a premium pick in part because of the large sum of guaranteed money attached to Ramsey's contract in 2025. That $20.2 million has turned off some interested teams. But the Rams would cover at least $12 million of that in this scenario, helping Miami move on from a disgruntled player.

A Super Bowl-sized reunion makes sense for Ramsey, as the Rams have a big need on the outside and already know how to best use him.

Daniel Graziano's offer:

Dolphins get: 2026 seventh-round pick

Rams get: Ramsey

Why this deal makes sense for both sides: My feeling is Ramsey gets released rather than traded, but either way, I'd argue the Dolphins aren't going to get a ton for him. The Rams know and like Ramsey. He likes it in Los Angeles, too. So with this offer, it makes sense for the Rams to flip the pick they got from Baltimore in the Tre'Davious White deal.

Ben Solak's offer:

Dolphins get: 2026 fourth-round pick

Panthers get: Ramsey

Why this deal makes sense for both sides: Ramsey is a fan of Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who coached him in Los Angeles, and the Panthers have a big need at safety opposite new addition Tre'von Moehrig. As the 30-year-old Ramsey enters the latter part of his career, safety might be a better position for him.

If he has the legs to play corner, starting roles on the outside and in the slot are up for grabs in Carolina. The team made huge additions across its defensive front this offseason but still needs help on the back end.

Seth Walder's offer:

Dolphins get: 2027 seventh-round pick

Chargers get: Ramsey, 2027 sixth-round pick

Why this deal makes sense for both sides: The Chargers don't need Ramsey, but they have something some other teams don't: the cap room to absorb all of Ramsey's guarantees. The Chargers have a little less than $32 million in 2025 cap space but more than $118 million in 2026 cap space (the most in the NFL, per Roster Management System).

Ramsey, who would probably push free agent signing Donte Jackson into a backup role, would raise the defensive ceiling for a team that could easily become a true contender.

The verdict: Carolina's offer gives Miami the best asset

Considering the Dolphins gave up only a backup tight end (Long) and a third-round pick to acquire Ramsey in the first place, Solak's offer is the closest thing to breaking even in terms of draft capital. An additional fourth-round pick from Carolina gives Miami a whopping seven selections in the first four rounds of the 2026 draft, not including any compensatory picks.

That's more than enough capital to either stockpile young talent as the team continues to build its financial flexibility or put together a trade package for a difference-maker. Either way, a fourth-round pick is about as good a return as Miami could ask for.

Without Ramsey, the Dolphins would turn to fourth-year veteran Kader Kohou and former second-round pick Cam Smith. Grier has publicly put pressure on Smith to perform after two underwhelming seasons. -- Louis-Jacques