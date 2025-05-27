In September 2013, Broncos QB Peyton Manning tossed a screen pass to Demaryius Thomas, who sped 76 yards to the house for a touchdown. (0:34)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Demaryius Thomas, whose signature smile was as big a part of his legacy with the Denver Broncos as his long list of big plays, will be inducted into the team's Ring of Fame during the 2025 season.

Thomas was the only former player or coach selected for the honor Tuesday. The team's Ring of Fame committee is headed up by owners Rob Walton as well as Greg and Carrie Penner. Thomas died in Dec. 9, 2021, just days before his 34th birthday, of what Fulton County (Georgia) Medical Examiner's office ruled as "complications of a seizure disorder."

In a statement, the Penners said Thomas' selection to the Ring of Fame was "a testament to the indelible mark he left on our organization and community. One of the most beloved players and greatest wide receivers in franchise history, Demaryius inspired our fans with breathtaking athleticism, record-setting performances and joyful, infectious spirit."

Thomas will be formally inducted during the team's alumni weekend in October with a ceremony at halftime of the Oct. 19 game against the New York Giants.

Thomas, who was a five-time Pro Bowl selection, was the first of two first-round picks for the Broncos in the 2010 NFL draft -- quarterback Tim Tebow was the other -- and spent nine seasons with the Broncos. He finished his career as the team's second-leading receiver (9,055 yards), behind only Rod Smith.

He is third in franchise history in catches (655) behind Smith and Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe. He played in 10 seasons overall in his NFL career -- his final season was in 2016 with the New York Jets -- and finished with 724 catches for 9,763 yards to go with 63 touchdowns.

The ultimate Bronco.



Demaryius Thomas has been selected to the #BroncosROF!#LLDT 🧡 pic.twitter.com/FztWJSWkFT — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 27, 2025

Between 2012 and 2015, with Peyton Manning behind center, Thomas had at least 90 receptions and 1,300 yards in four consecutive seasons, joining Hall of Famers Marvin Harrison and Jerry Rice and Rams legend Torry Holt as the only players to reach those totals over four consecutive seasons.

In the Broncos' record-setting season in 2013, Manning set NFL records for passing yards (5,477) and touchdowns (55) while the Broncos scored a league-record 606 points that year and Thomas finished with a career-best 14 touchdowns. The following season he finished with a career-best 1,619 yards receiving.

The Broncos then won Super Bowl 50 to close out the 2015 season. Thomas was traded to the Houston Texans eight games into the 2018 season and finished his career with the Jets in 2019.

Manning has called Thomas one of the most important reasons the Hall of Fame quarterback chose the sign with the Broncos in free agency in 2012 -- "he was a big reason I came out to play here," Manning has said. Thomas was also in one of the most celebrated plays in team history with his 80-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown on the first play of overtime -- on a pass from Tebow -- in a Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2011 season.

Thomas also caught Manning's 509th and 510th career touchdown passes, which at the time gave Manning the NFL's all-time mark.

Thomas' trademark smile and ever-present desire to help those in need made him one of the franchise's most popular players in the community. He was a frequent visitor to a local Boys and Girls Club as well as other local outreach programs and charities with an appearance as Santa Claus during one holiday season.

His death sent shock waves through the NFL and Denver. At the time of his death, some of Thomas' family members said publicly he had suffered seizures for about a year before he died.

Several former teammates also said at the time that Thomas had told them he had suffered seizures in the months before he died.