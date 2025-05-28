Mason Rudolph says the outside noise surrounding Aaron Rodgers to the Steelers rumors is nothing new to him. (0:25)

PITTSBURGH -- Terry Bradshaw isn't a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers' prolonged pursuit of Aaron Rodgers.

The four-time Super Bowl-winning Steelers quarterback didn't hold back in his assessment of the seemingly never-ending flirtation between Rodgers and Bradshaw's former team. In a radio interview with 103.7 The Buzz in Arkansas on Tuesday, Bradshaw lambasted the Steelers for their interest in signing the 41-year-old.

"That's a joke. That to me is just a joke," Bradshaw said. "What are you going to do? Bring him in for one year, are you kidding me? That guy needs to stay in California. Go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there."

The Hall of Fame quarterback wasn't just critical of the Steelers' handling of Rodgers' situation. He also called the organization a "failure" for how it managed now-Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett. The Steelers drafted Pickett at No. 20 in 2022, but the team ultimately dealt him to the Philadelphia Eagles before the 2024 season.

"I liked Kenny Pickett," Bradshaw said. "I liked him at Pitt. I know him, I know what he's like. When they got him to Pittsburgh, they didn't protect him, they didn't get him an offensive line. They wanted to run the football, but they didn't have an offensive line that could protect and they didn't have weapons. He had no wide receivers to speak of.

"Then they throw a kid in there for two years, and you've got an offense that doesn't fit and doesn't work, and they can't run because their offensive line's not even good enough for a run-blocking team. Now, they're saying Kenny Pickett is a failure. He wasn't a failure, the Steelers were a failure."