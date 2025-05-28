FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots' Stefon Diggs was not present for Wednesday's voluntary organized team activity, one day after a video of the wide receiver surfaced on social media in which he was on a boat and flashed an unidentified pink substance while surrounded by three women.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, who addressed reporters before practice, was asked if the video is something the team needs to look into.

"It's something we're aware of and obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field," Vrabel said. "... Any conversations that I've had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club."

Vrabel confirmed that he has been in communication with Diggs as he has been with every player on the roster.

The NFL, via a spokesperson, declined comment Wednesday.

The Patriots signed Diggs, 31, to a three-year, $69 million contract in March. Diggs continues to rehabilitate from a torn ACL sustained Week 8 last season with the Houston Texans and was present for at least one of the Patriots' voluntary practices last week.

"The timelines, and the prognosis, we're working hard to get him back and be ready to go. When he's here, we'll coach him and have him ready to go," said Vrabel, who fielded six straight questions on Diggs at the start of his media availability.

The Patriots are banking on Diggs to elevate a receiving corps that finished last in the NFL with 1,723 receiving yards in 2024. Furthermore, Patriots receivers finished 28th in receptions (161), tied for 28th in receiving touchdowns (10) and tied for last in first downs (78).

Diggs projects at the top of a depth chart that also includes fellow veteran free agent signing Mack Hollins, third-year slot receiver DeMario Douglas and 2025 third-round pick Kyle Williams.

The Patriots are expected to have a spirited competition for additional spots among nine-year veteran Kendrick Bourne, third-year player Kayshon Boutte, 2024 draft picks Ja'Lynn Polk (second round) and Javon Baker (fourth round), and others.

Diggs' streak of six straight 1,000-yard seasons ended last season when he sustained the torn ACL. Up to that point, Diggs ranked seventh in the NFL in catches (47) and was second on the Texans in receiving yards (496).

The Patriots have not had a 1,000-yard receiver since Julian Edelman in 2019.