GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Jayden Reed wanted one thing understood: Yes, he knew his agent had planned to meet with the Green Bay Packers to discuss his standing, but it wasn't because he was worried about the pecking order within the receiver group even after they drafted one in the first round for the first time in 23 years.

Shortly after the Packers picked Matthew Golden at No. 22 overall (and another receiver, Savion Williams, in the third round), a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Reed's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, reached out to the Packers to clarify the wide receiver's status and that the team said the picks will not affect Reed's status as its top receiver.

"A lot of people misinterpreted that," Reed said after Wednesday's OTA practice. "I hired a new agent [Rosenhaus], and we talked about it before even the draft, really, that he said he was going to talk to the front office and everybody here to just catch up and make sure everybody's on the same page. As a new client, he told me that's the way he was going to do it, and he did it.

"Now, I don't know how it got out because it was supposed to be confidential. But that's how it goes sometimes. People get a different perception; they make their own perception, which is OK. That's how it goes sometimes."

While Reed has led the Packers in catches and receiving yards in each of the last two seasons, they have not had a true No. 1 receiver since they traded Davante Adams in 2022.

Reed's production waned during the second half of last season. After three 100-plus yard games in the first nine weeks, he topped the 50-yard make in only one game after that the rest of the season, including the playoffs.

"As long as, at the end of the day, we end out on top and we win, that's all that matters," Reed said. "I'm not the type to care about targets. I really don't care about it. I could have two targets. If we win, I don't care, you know what I'm saying? That's just how I look at things.

"I'm a very unselfish person. Whenever anybody fall, I try to be the first person around to pick 'em up. I try to pick players up when they got they head down, so yeah, that's just what kind of player I am."

To that end, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Reed has been the perfect mentor for Golden and Williams.

"He's been outstanding," LaFleur said Wednesday.

LaFleur said the same goes for the rest of the veteran receivers -- Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton and Malik Heath among them -- who have been asked to take on a bigger leadership role.

"That's one of the emphasis of this offseason, I would say, is just trying to make sure that we're developing leaders," LaFleur said. "Especially when you have a younger team, you want to make sure that you have leaders. Those guys have taken it to heart. Jayden's been instrumental."

Reed showed no signs of the shoulder injury that knocked him out of the playoff loss to the Eagles. He said Wednesday that not only did he dislocate his shoulderm, but he also sustained a torn labrum. While he did not undergo surgery, he said it took him more than four months to heal.

All the Packers receivers were present for Wednesday's OTA, including Watson, who is only 5 1/2 months removed from ACL surgery. He took part in the pre-practice work that includes stretches, warmup exercises and jogging.

"Christian's doing outstanding," LaFleur said. "I would say he's ahead of schedule, but again, I'm not a doctor. ... We'll see where he's at, but I don't really anticipate anything too long term with any of these [injured or rehabbing] guys."