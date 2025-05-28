INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts got back to work Wednesday with their first full-squad practice of the spring, but their thoughts were split between football and another unfortunate reality.

In their first media availability since the death of team owner Jim Irsay last week, the Colts continued to reflect on their longtime leader.

Among those who offered vivid remembrances was former Colts receiver and current receivers coach Reggie Wayne, who said he implored his pupils to learn more about just what the team has lost.

"I told the receivers, a lot of y'all don't really know him but he would've done anything for anybody," Wayne said while failing to fight back tears. "He would've gave the clothes off his back ... I said, y'all gotta push your asses for him. He would've done that for y'all. So, that's what I told them. I said, 'Y'all got homework to do, man. Read about him. Learn about him.'"

Wayne recalled a story from 2012 when he reached free agency and believed he might not return to Indianapolis because the sides could not agree on a deal.

"I don't even think I'm coming back, to be honest with you," Wayne said, noting that the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs were looking to arrange free-agent visits with him.

But, Wayne said, "All of a sudden, my phone rung."

It was Irsay on the other end, and he insisted that he and Wayne work out a deal right then and there because the owner didn't want to lose his star receiver.

"No, you're not taking that trip," Wayne quoted Irsay as saying.

Wayne signed for just more than $17 million over three seasons, but Irsay later told him, "You have asked for $30 million. I would've gave it to you," Wayne said.

Other recollections included defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who last season sustained a painful high ankle sprain that landed him on injured reserve, saying Irsay granted his request to travel to Panama for stem-cell treatment to speed up his recovery. Irsay provided his private jet for the trip.

""[There] wasn't even a flinch," Buckner said. "... It's the little things like that. He's willing to do whatever it takes for the organization, for those around him."

Irsay's passion left an indelible mark, players said, whether on a draft-day phone call or in a post-game locker room, where he was a constant and dynamic presence.

"I still remember the day he called me [during the draft]," defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis said. "I was like, 'This dude is really excited.' ... And just after games, whether we won or lost, Jim was always with us.

"That was the thing I loved the most about Jim. It was always the players, the team, the organization, the family."

Irsay will be remembered during a private memorial on Monday in Indianapolis. The team said on Wednesday that plans are in the works for a public tribute with details still to come. The team will also wear a jersey patch this season with Irsay's initials.