The Atlanta Falcons have locked in their likely starting center this season.

Ryan Neuzil signed a two-year, $9.5 million contract with the team Wednesday that includes $6.5 million in guaranteed money, his agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln, told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Neuzil was already practicing with the Falcons on Tuesday at the beginning of phase three of the voluntary offseason team activities (OTAs) period. His re-signing was expected after the loss of center Drew Dalman to free agency. Dalman signed with the Chicago Bears on a three-year, $42 million deal in March.

Neuzil, 27, started eight games for the Falcons last season after Dalman went down with a high ankle sprain. He also got plenty of reps on the second team offense with quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is now Atlanta's starter. Interestingly, Neuzil and Penix are both left-handed, a rare quarterback-center combination with that trait.

Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford told reporters earlier this spring that the team felt "really good and comfortable" with Neuzil as the starting center.

"I think Neuzil's got a lot of strength," Ledford said. "He may be one of the best athletes on the team. But he's just got a lot of power. He's a very explosive guy, just has a lot of power. At the center position, if you've got the quickness he shows and you need there, along with the power in the middle, it's a good combination to have, and he's shown that."

Neuzil signed with the Falcons in 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State. He has 12 starts over the past two seasons.