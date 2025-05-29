Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders are in the second week of OTAs, and quarterback Geno Smith has already made a strong impression.

Just ask wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, whose face lit up with excitement when talking about his new teammate after Thursday's practice.

Since Meyers entered the league in 2019, he has played with nine starting quarterbacks, and five in two seasons in Las Vegas.

Yet the presence of Smith has given Meyers something he hasn't felt since being teammates with former quarterback Tom Brady as a rookie in New England: stability.

"I truly mean that," said Meyers, who is coming off his first year with 1,000 receiving yards. "He knows what he is doing [and] he shows up the same every day. I haven't seen him have a bad day."

Smith was acquired in a trade with the Seahawks in March with the expectation that he would provide the stability Las Vegas has sought for in the quarterback position since Derek Carr left in 2022. Granted, the Raiders will have to wait until the regular season to see if Smith was truly worth trading away a third-round pick and giving the 2-time Pro Bowler a two-year, $75 million extension.

But he has made strides thus far.

Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly called Smith a blessing for coaches, saying Smith provides a wealth of experience due to playing for multiple coordinators throughout his 11-year career.

Kelly said he would pick Smith's brain, asking the 34-year-old how his former Seattle offensive coordinators, Shane Waldron and Ryan Grubb, would handle certain situations or call plays.

Kelly mentioned Smith would call him in the evening after practice to discuss what happened during the day.

"He's great. Geno is literally like a second coach," said Kelly, who joined Las Vegas after helping Ohio State win a national championship as its offensive coordinator. "When you're in that room with him and [quarterbacks coach] Greg Olson, there [are] a lot of ideas going around.

"His football acumen is really off the charts, and it's impressive to be around him."

The Las Vegas Raiders acquired QB Geno Smith from the Seahawks during the offseason. Getty Images

Smith also expressed his sentiment for playing under Kelly, who tried to recruit him while he was the coach at Oregon. Smith said he's always revered Kelly and it's a "dream come true" that both of them are together in Las Vegas.

Kelly has admired how Smith can get the ball out of his hands quickly and believes the quarterback's running ability is underrated. Smith had 17 carries that resulted in a first down last season.

"I think he runs better than people give him credit for," Kelly said. "I think he can beat you with his feet [and] keep plays alive."

Smith has already established himself as a respected leader in the locker room -- one of the reasons why coach Pete Carroll wanted to reunite with the veteran signal caller after six seasons in Seattle.

Kelly said part of the reason Smith has been a great leader is that he is relatable to all players. Smith understands what it's like being a highly-touted prospect coming out of college to being a backup in the NFL and having to fight his way back to the top.

After Smith's four seasons with the New York Jets -- who drafted him in the second round in 2013 -- didn't go as planned, he was a backup for the Giants and Chargers. He then joined the Seahawks in 2019, serving as a backup for two seasons before emerging as the team's starter after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in 2022.

Smith completed 68.5% of his pass attempts while throwing for 12,961 yards, 76 touchdowns and 36 picks in 54 games (52 starts) in Seattle.

"There's not a lot of guys that have shown that resiliency," Kelly said. "He can be so relatable to everybody, because he's kind of lived that life. He's been a high draft pick, [but] he's also been a guy that has been told that a team doesn't want him.

"The fact that he's done it and come out to be the way he is now is a testament to him. He's special."

Smith expressed his excitement about helping the Raiders build under Carroll and the rest of the coaching staff.

He believes he's surrounded by talented players in Meyers, tight end Brock Bowers and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, who he claimed to be "wise beyond his years."

"I can't wait to see how it all comes together," Smith said.