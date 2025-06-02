Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The feeling of catching a pass from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen left quite a mark for wide receiver Elijah Moore.

"I couldn't do nothing but just smile at the way that it felt, the way that it just seemingly hit me in the chest," Moore said. "I'm just grateful to be in this position, I'm excited for what's next."

The receiver spent the first four seasons of his career catching passes from a slew of quarterbacks -- 11 to be exact -- after two years with the New York Jets and two with the Cleveland Browns.

The Bills are back on the field for the first organized team activities (OTAs), which gave the newest members of the team an opportunity to become integrated with the team.

Spring practices consist of no pads and little contact, but Moore, a new addition to the team after signing post-draft, flashed amongst the wide receivers, in addition to receiver Joshua Palmer.

He joins a wide receiver room that contains all levels of experience with a mix of new faces and returners since the departure of Mack Hollins and Amari Cooper, who is still a free agent, this offseason.

"When I came in, [the other receivers] drove it to me that everybody's different, and every receiver in the room is different in how they play and how they act, but they all embrace each other," Moore said. "That isn't always how it is in other teams. The teams that I were on, we were all tight, but you got the guys that don't want to say nothing.

"Everybody kind of embraces each other here and then getting info from other people around the league that have stopped here, have said that you're gonna love it, and that's just always positive to hear."

That extends from seventh-round pick Kaden Prather to Khalil Shakir, who received a four-year contract extension this offseason, and Keon Coleman, who had the task this offseason of improving his strength and overall performance going into his second season. The work, so far, by Coleman has been noticed.

"When [Coleman] came back, he was in really good shape," coach Sean McDermott said. "You could tell he had been working drill wise, weight room wise. So, real proud of what he's done to this point in the offseason, continuing it now as we get into the three weeks of practice which is important and then on into the summer break."

As OTA's progress here's other notes on the latest with the Bills:

1. Observing Tuesday's activities, including McDermott's press conference, was minority owner and basketball Hall of Famer Vince Carter. He took ownership in the team during the 2024 season along with others, including Tracy McGrady and Jozy Altidore.

"This is what I choose to do. I don't know if it's my role. I don't have a problem making it my role, but I just want to be an outlet to these guys," Carter said. "... I think the wonderful thing about being an athlete, regardless of what sport you're in, you can have those types of conversations and pull from those experiences. ... I just see me as Vince and can pull from just experiences and different things that I've seen, which other people actually care about, which is pretty cool."

Carter and McGrady spoke with the team's rookies after practice, and Carter also spent time before McDermott's press conference talking with the coach. McDermott said that he'd like to have more of those conversations.

"I wasn't like this when I was younger. My parents would say I wasn't into reading books and this and that. I was going out and playing, right," McDermott said. "But now the older I've gotten, the more curious I've gotten about life overall, habits like [Carter's] had over the years that make you great. And I think that's good for our team. It's good for the organization. It's great for Buffalo. And why not learn from someone like that?"

2. HBO's "Hard Knocks' is coming to Buffalo for the first time, showcasing the team's training camp.

The show rules were changed this offseason, eliminating the policy that those teams who made the playoffs in the last two seasons were ineligible to become the show's subject, putting the Bills in a position to be picked.

The reaction from the team on the show was mixed, with some like defensive end Greg Rousseau emphasizing that they will still be "getting the work in" as they normally do at training camp.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins, who said that he screamed in excitement when he found out the team would be "Hard Knocks," noted tight end Dalton Kincaid as someone who is going to explode on the show.

"Dalton's ready," Dawkins said. "... Dalton is just Dalton times 12. You could just feel the kid's getting older and he's getting more mature. But practice one, it shows, but you really can't tell anything yet, but he's moving around here with a pep in the step"

Dawkins also noted the opportunity for people to get to see the culture of the Bills and the many personalities of the team.

McDermott said that the team has to stay authentically who they are even with the extra cameras and microphones, and the opportunity it will provide fans to get a closer look at the team.

"The real challenge to us is the authenticity of who we are and building that critical trust that is so important to building a good, healthy relationship among players, among staff, staff and players," McDermott said. "... That glue part is going to be challenged because of ... whether it's a microphone, a camera, in different rooms, in different conversations. But we are who we are. And that authenticity piece must stay intact, and we keep the main thing the main thing, which is our purpose."

3. Running back James Cook was the only player not part of the voluntary activities, which gave other running backs, such as second-year back Ray Davis, more reps with the first-team offense.

"I've just been enjoying the process," Davis said. "All of us are with the [first-team offense], there's no depth chart right now. There's no No. 1 guy, No. 2 guy. We're all just going in and playing our game and putting our best foot forward as a collective unit. We're getting better."

Davis is part of a running back room that is locked in behind Cook along with receiving back Ty Johnson. Davis is looking to improve the receiving portion of his game, including being on the field during pass protection, running routes and catching passes.

With Cook away from the team for now, as he seeks a new contract, his absence opens the door for the likes of Davis to get more opportunities.