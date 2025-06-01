Open Extended Reactions

From Ciara to Olivia Culpo to Taylor Swift, celebrity wives and girlfriends of current NFL players have taken over. Such is the case with actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. After a presumed two years of being together, the pair tied the knot on May 31, 2025, after a six-month engagement.

Allen, the reigning NFL MVP and Art Rooney Award recipient, is a star on the field. Steinfeld is one in front of a camera and in the recording studio. The BAFTA and Academy Award-nominated actress has starred in the hit films "Pitch Perfect 2," "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and, most recently, "Sinners." She's also known for her hit singles "Starving" and "Love Myself," which appeared on the Billboard Hot 100.

From their big day to the hard launch to the first spotting together, here is how their relationship evolved.

May 31, 2025: Wedding day

The big day came. Allen and Steinfeld tied the knot at an exclusive resort in Ventura, California, according to multiple reports. Allen wore a black tuxedo while Steinfeld wore a stylish white dress.

April 2025: Steinfeld's plus-one

Allen accompanied Steinfeld on April 5 to the afterparty of the New York premiere of her latest film, "Sinners." Steinfeld's character, Mary, has a lead role alongside actor Michael B. Jordan, who plays both Smoke and Stack. Allen did not join her on the red carpet, but was spotted with her as the two left the afterparty.

Josh Allen joined Hailee Steinfeld on April 5 at the "Sinners" afterparty. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

"I'm so proud of her. ["Sinners" is] getting some great reviews. It's a fantastic movie, so go watch it," Allen said at an April 22 news conference.

Josh Allen wants 🫵you🫵 to go see Sinners pic.twitter.com/GWVZEUPJdf — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) April 22, 2025

Feb. 6, 2025: Night out in New Orleans

Steinfeld and Allen made their long-awaited red carpet debut as a couple at the NFL Honors in New Orleans, where Allen was named the 2024 NFL MVP.

Hailee Steinfeld joined Josh Allen on Feb. 6 at the NFL Honors. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Allen thanked her in his acceptance speech, saying: "My fiancée, Hailee, you've been my rock, you're my best friend. I would not be standing on this stage if it weren't for you."

Nov. 29, 2024: The engagement

Steinfeld and Allen got engaged on Nov. 22 in Malibu, California, but waited until Nov. 29 to announce it in a joint Instagram post.

Steinfeld opened up about the engagement in a February interview with Who What Wear. She said she didn't have an inkling that he'd be proposing that night.

"I'm so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we'll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I'm not looking at being like, 'What was I wearing?'" she said.

Oct. 31, 2024: The hard launch

Steinfeld went Instagram-official, showing her and Allen hosting their "circus showdown" party in matching ringleader Halloween costumes.

July 23, 2024: The soft launch

Allen and Steinfeld went Instagram-official in a photo dump posted by Allen. He posted a picture that appears to be of the two in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris and then another with Steinfeld in a group photo.

Early 2024: From Paris (and the Golden Globes) with love

At the Golden Globes, which took place Jan. 7, a reporter held up a Stefon Diggs Bills jersey toward Steinfeld as she walked through a crowd and asked her how she felt about the Bills' regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins. From a distance, Steinfeld replied, "Real good," but before walking away she yelled out, "Wrong number though!"

In early March, the two were seen together leaving dinner in Paris -- with some speculation that Allen's viral tweet about him ripping his pants in the French capital might have been referencing a dinner with Steinfeld.

Fall 2023: Across the pond and shopping with mom

Steinfeld began making herself comfortable in and around Buffalo. She joined Allen's mother on a shopping trip to Level Up Buffalo, and the local boutique shared a picture of them at the store on Sept. 30.

On Oct. 8, Allen's friend and race car driver Daniel Ricciardo was spotlighted in an X post at the Bills' London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The caption hinted at a certain musician/actress sitting beside him who didn't get a shoutout on the jumbotron.

There have been a few Steinfeld sightings at Bills games since their relationship began, but she has preferred to keep a low profile.

Update on this front: Danny Ric has now got his Bills gear.



*also they couldn't get a lower third for the musician/actress to his right?!* https://t.co/VWQC3paKzV pic.twitter.com/1QM22Hh9zm — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) October 8, 2023

Allen and Steinfeld were rumored to have made an appearance at the Buffalo Sabres home game against the New York Rangers on Oct. 12. The two sat in a private suite at the Sabres' season opener.

Although Buffalo lost that game 5-1, many fans took the sighting to X, with a few Sabres fans' reactions being priceless.

"I was in the presence of royalty tonight," one fan wrote, and another said, "I just hope the Sabres didn't scare her away." One fan said it best when tweeting, "Hailee Steinfeld enjoying some Sabres hockey with Josh Allen at my hometown arena. What a time to be alive."

May 2023: The first sighting

The first Steinfeld and Allen sighting happened in late May 2023. They were spotted together after a night out in New York City on May 25.

A source close to Steinfeld confirmed to People that the two were dating and that they had been "hanging out for a few weeks."