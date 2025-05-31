Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh noticed something different at a recent offseason practice. When he pushed off blockers, they flew backward.

Oweh put on 20 pounds this offseason, transforming into a more powerful pass rusher. He went from 245 pounds to 265, which is the heaviest he has ever been.

The decision to bulk up came immediately after last season. Oweh finished with one tackle -- including no sacks or quarterback hits -- in the 27-25 AFC divisional playoff loss at the Buffalo Bills.

That performance impacted Oweh over the past four months.

"I thought a lot of that had to do with my weight and being able to be stout in certain positions," Oweh said after a recent offseason practice. "So, as soon as the season was done, I went to Miami, started eating, lifting and then gaining weight."

It's been a challenge for Oweh from the weight room to the kitchen. His diet has consisted of dry chicken, Brussels sprouts and asparagus.

"It was a lot of nasty meal prep," he said. "But it did the job."

While the past has served as motivation for Oweh, he could cash in after the season if his improved physique results in improved play. Oweh is playing under his fifth-year option of $13.251 million this season and can become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

It could be a loaded free agent class for edge rushers in 2026 -- Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson, Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons and Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt -- if they don't sign extensions or get the franchise tag.

"I would be crazy to say that's not something a little bit in the back of my mind," Oweh said when asked if his contract status impacts his outlook for this season. "But every year, I try to be better than I was last year. So to be honest, that's really what I'm focused on. I know if I do that, it's going to take care of itself."

A first-round pick in 2021, Oweh was solid in his first three seasons, totaling 13 sacks. He then had a breakout year in the 2024 season with career highs of 10 sacks and 23 quarterback hits.

The Ravens drafted linebacker Odafe Oweh with the No. 31 pick in the 2021 draft. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire

Now, Oweh can become the first player drafted by the Ravens to record double-digit sacks in back-to-back seasons since Terrell Suggs in 2013 and 2014.

"I'm just really happy with Odafe right now, in terms of what he's done [this offseason]," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "You saw him out there, right? How does he look to you? He looks good. He's put on 12 or 15 pounds of muscle. He's worked really hard. He's just very determined to be really great."

Over the years, Oweh has been advised to put on more weight. He was always resistant because he didn't want to lose his speed.

"That was always something that was looming in my mind," Oweh said. "But I guess it's the way you train to keep the muscle. And then obviously, when you're building muscles, be able to make sure you can be mobile with it."

Oweh already has a targeted number of sacks in mind for this season but doesn't want to reveal it. He'll only say that he wants more than last season.

The Ravens are going to need Oweh to be disruptive early. In the first four weeks, Baltimore faces Josh Allen, the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player; Jared Goff, the NFL's second-leading passer last season with 4,629 yards; and Patrick Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl champion.

Harbaugh believes becoming an All-Pro this season is a realistic goal for Oweh.

"Go be the best, be the best in the business," Harbaugh said. "And that's tough, because there's a lot of good players playing his position. But that's the way he sees himself, and let's go for it."