Dak Prescott's family has welcomed a new member.

On Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback announced on social media that his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, gave birth to a baby girl on May 22. The couple named their daughter Aurora Rayne.

"I love you [Sarah Jane] and the family we've created," Prescott wrote in the post.

The couple's other daughter, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, was born on Feb. 22, 2024.

"I love you and our sweet girls more than anything," Ramos commented under the announcement.

Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons and singer Jessie James Decker were among the many who congratulated Prescott and Ramos on their newborn.

During the 2023 season, in which Prescott threw for a career-high 4,516 passing yards, he credited fatherhood for his dominance on the field.

"It's dad strength is why I'm playing that way," Prescott said.

Prescott amassed 1,978 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight games in 2024 before suffering a hamstring avulsion that required surgery, cutting his season short.